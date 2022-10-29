Liverpool player ratings from their 2-1 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool’s worrying Premier League form continued as they suffered a 2-1 loss to Leeds United at Anfield.

Mo Salah was on target for the Reds but it wasn’t enough as they suffered back-to-back league defeats and their hopes of challenging for the title dimished yet again.

Liverpool made a nightmare start and fell behind after just four minutes. The Reds were architects of their own downfall when a mixture of a loose Joe Gomez pass, a slip from Alisson Becker and a sleeping Virgil van Dijk allowed Rodrigo to finish into an empty net.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side were back level 10 minutes later when Salah finished an Andy Robertson cross.

Both teams had chances to take the lead, with Brendan Aaronson crashing against the bar for Leeds while Darwin Nunez couldn’t make his mind up when set free on goal.

The second half was frantic at times and Nunez spurned another big chance when his first-tme effort was saved by Illan Meslier.

Firmino also missed a glorious chance - and that was punished when Crysencio Summerville took advantage of ponderous Liverpool defending to net the winner for the struggling Liverpool.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 5 Slip proved costly as it allowed Rodrigo to open the scoring. But, to his credit, Alisson made a good save from Jack Harrison shortly afterwards. Two basic saves made in the second half and couldn't do anything about Summerville's goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Kept the width very well and displayed great vision and technique with a raking pass that set Nunez in on goal. Made a big tackle on Harrison in the second half before being subbed in the 79th minute.

Joe Gomez - 5 Very much part of the error for Leeds' opener with his blind pass not finding Alisson. Then conceded a late free-kick in a dangerous area which luckily flew over. Then failed to put pressure on Summerville in the dying embers.

Virgil van Dijk - 5 Caught napping badly when the loose ball was played across goal in the fourth minute, with Rodrigo alert to finish into an empty net. Made a few important interceptions in the second period. Also slow t close down Summerville.