Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool scores the third goal making the score 3-0 during the pre-season match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 03, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd as Arne Slot’s side earn a 3-0 victory.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of the USA with an impressive 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

A potent attacking performance saw the Reds blitz past their fierce Premier League rivals in Columbia, South Carolina. Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones scored in the first half before Kostas Tsimikas extended the advantage after the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It meant that Arne Slot’s side won all three fixtures in America, having also defeated Real Betis and Arsenal. Now Liverpool return to Merseyside where their preparations towards the 2024-25 Premier League season continue.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players against Man Utd.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8

Made two fine saves from Mason Mount and another from Marcus Rashford in the first half to very much keep Liverpool in the game. Subbed at the break.

Conor Bradley - 7

Tested by Rashford at times defensively in the first half but did his share of attacking, although lacked ended product. However, delivered in the second half when he bombed forward and cut a cross back for Jota, which would lead to Tsimikas’ goal. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Wayward passing gifted United two chances in the first half as he unsurprisingly was slightly rusty in his first appearance since reporting back for duty. Subbed at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarell Quansah - 7

Solid throughout the first half and pass set Salah free which led to Liverpool’s second goal. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Kostas Tsimikas - 8

Did well at both ends of the pitch. Made a crucial tackle to hold up Scott McTominay after the break when the Man Utd midfielder was left in acres of space then got his reward later on when reacting first to Jota’s saved effort and scoring from close range. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Curtis Jones - 7

Lost possession in one encouraging breakaway but atoned for that error when bursting into the area to get in front of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and score Liverpool’s second. Subbed in the 60th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Was bright and showed ingenuity on the ball in the first half, while he made a couple of important challenges in his first appearance of the summer. Would have been disappointed he had to come off at half-time as that was planned but he was given more time. Swept up play several times after the break before being subbed i the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Elliott - 7

Knitted the play excellently in the first half, with so much of Liverpool’s better moves through him. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Mo Salah - 8

Caused United plenty of problems playing off the shoulder in the first half and his cross for Jones’ goal was top-drawer. Then played his part in Liverpool’s third goal when slipping in Bradley with a fine pass. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Diogo Jota - 6

Not as involved as he’d have liked in the first half but did grab the assist for Carvalho’s opener. Come into things after the break and may be disappointed not to have scored, but Tsimikas was on hand to prod home the rebound. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Fabio Carvalho - 7

Skinned Casemiro with an audacious bit of skill to open the scoring and provided an outlet down the flank throughout the first half. Subbed in the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub 1 - Vítězslav Jaroš - 8

Made a fine stop from McTominay then another from a Casemiro cross-cum-shot.

Sub 2 - Sepp van den Berg - 6

Played a couple of stray passes but sound otherwise.

Sub 3 - Trey Nyoni - 6

Kept things simple in the middle of the park and had one shot blocked.

Sub 4 - Nat Phillips - 6

Headed one effort from a corner over the bar.

Sub 5 - Luke Chambers - 6

No problems after coming on.

Sub 6 - Wataru Endo - 6

Provided the experience in the engine room.

Sub 7 - Tyler Morton - 6

Economical in possession and tenacious out of it.

Sub 8 - Stefan Bajcetic - 6

Played one lovely pass over the top to release Doak

Put United on the back foot but lacked cutting edge.

Won Liverpool a free-kick early on when scythed down.

Got back to make an important tackle on McTominay inside the box.