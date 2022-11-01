Liverpool player ratings from their 2-0 win against Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool’s final Champions League Group A fixture ended with a 2-0 victory over Napoli at Anfield.

The Reds couldn’t top their group but Mo Salah’s 85th-minute strike meant that they did finish level on 15 points with the Italian outfit.

Liverpool were much the better side in the first half, although they went into the interval goalless.

Curtis Jones dinked an effort just over the crossbar, while Thiago Alcantara forced a decent save out of Napoli keeper Alex Moret.

The visitors thought they had opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Leo Skiri Ostegard headed home from a free-kick. However, following a VAR check, the Napoli defender was offside and the goal was disallowed.

And Liverpool would grab the winner with five minutes left. Darwin Nunez rose highest from a corner and his powerful header was spilled by Moret, with Salah reacting first to prod home.

And with the last kick of the game, Nunez got hismelf on the scoresheet from the bench. This time it was Virgil van Dijk’s headers which was saved, with Nunez prodding home. Initially, it was given offside but a VAR check deemed the striker onside.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 7 Made a few comfortable saves but an easy evening otherwise. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Saw plenty of the ball going forward in the first half, although perhaps too easily beaten when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got past him. Showed his range of passing in the second period. Subbed late on. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Ibrahima Konate - 8 Proved steel in the first half, making one superbly-timed tackle to stop Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his tracks, while he went on a couple of marauding runs out of defence. Had some robust duals with Victor Osimhen in the second half, winning the majority. Booked. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Virgil van Dijk - 8 Made a couple of well-placed blocks while passing started swift moves. A comfortable night and so close to adding a second in the dying embers - but Nunez finished off. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images Photo Sales