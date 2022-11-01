Liverpool player ratings gallery: four 8/10s and but one player gets 5/10 in Napoli win
Liverpool player ratings from their 2-0 win against Napoli in the Champions League at Anfield.
Liverpool’s final Champions League Group A fixture ended with a 2-0 victory over Napoli at Anfield.
The Reds couldn’t top their group but Mo Salah’s 85th-minute strike meant that they did finish level on 15 points with the Italian outfit.
Liverpool were much the better side in the first half, although they went into the interval goalless.
Curtis Jones dinked an effort just over the crossbar, while Thiago Alcantara forced a decent save out of Napoli keeper Alex Moret.
The visitors thought they had opened the scoring in the 53rd minute when Leo Skiri Ostegard headed home from a free-kick. However, following a VAR check, the Napoli defender was offside and the goal was disallowed.
And Liverpool would grab the winner with five minutes left. Darwin Nunez rose highest from a corner and his powerful header was spilled by Moret, with Salah reacting first to prod home.
And with the last kick of the game, Nunez got hismelf on the scoresheet from the bench. This time it was Virgil van Dijk’s headers which was saved, with Nunez prodding home. Initially, it was given offside but a VAR check deemed the striker onside.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.