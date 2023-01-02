Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 loss against Brentford.

Liverpool started 2023 in woeful fashion as they sunk to a 3-1 loss at Brentford.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a consolation goal as the Reds failed to take advantage of Tottenham’s loss to Aston Villa yesterday and move up to fifth in the Premier League.

Liverpool made a decent start and Darwin Nunez had an effort cleared off the line on eight minutes.

But the Reds couldn’t keep up the momentum and failed to live with Brentford’s prowess from set-pieces. In the 19th minute, a Bees corner caused havoc and Ibrahima Konate deflected into his own net.

Brentford had two goals disallowed for offside - before deservedly doubling their lead through a Yoane Wissa header on 42 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp made a triple change at half-time which perked the visitors up. Nunez had a goal cancelled out for offside before Liverpool got a goal back through Oxlade-Chamberlain’s deft header in the 50th minute.

But the Reds failed to create enough clear-cut chances to get a leveller and Brentford took full advantage when Bryan Mbeumo wrapped up the win with six minutes remaining.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6 Little chance with both goals in the first half. Scoreline would have been more except for several top saves. Rarely called into action in the second half before racing off his line to clear danger in the 79th minute. Couldn't get near the third goal. Let down again by team-mates.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Part of the poor marking for Brentford's second goal when caught in the wrong position. Atoned for that error with a wonderful assist for Oxlade-Chamberlain's goal.

Ibrahima Konate - 4 Failed to adjust his feet when turning into his own net and looked very shaky in the first half. Then was far too weak when shoved off the ball by Mbeumo.

Virgil van Dijk - 4 Caught on his toes when Mbeumo raced towards goal, which led to the corner for the opening goal. Failed to command the defence in the first half. Subbed at the break.