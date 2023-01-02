Liverpool player ratings gallery: several get 4/10 and just three 6/10s in Brentford loss
Liverpool player ratings from the 3-1 loss against Brentford.
Liverpool started 2023 in woeful fashion as they sunk to a 3-1 loss at Brentford.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a consolation goal as the Reds failed to take advantage of Tottenham’s loss to Aston Villa yesterday and move up to fifth in the Premier League.
Liverpool made a decent start and Darwin Nunez had an effort cleared off the line on eight minutes.
But the Reds couldn’t keep up the momentum and failed to live with Brentford’s prowess from set-pieces. In the 19th minute, a Bees corner caused havoc and Ibrahima Konate deflected into his own net.
Brentford had two goals disallowed for offside - before deservedly doubling their lead through a Yoane Wissa header on 42 minutes.
Jurgen Klopp made a triple change at half-time which perked the visitors up. Nunez had a goal cancelled out for offside before Liverpool got a goal back through Oxlade-Chamberlain’s deft header in the 50th minute.
But the Reds failed to create enough clear-cut chances to get a leveller and Brentford took full advantage when Bryan Mbeumo wrapped up the win with six minutes remaining.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.