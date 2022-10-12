Player ratings from Liverpool’s 7-1 victory over Rangers in the Champions League.

Liverpool have one foot in the door of the Champions League last 16 after thrashing Rangers at Ibrox.

The Reds romped to a 7-1 victory, although they did have to come from behind to claim all three points.

Mo Salah netted a six-minute hat-trick off the bench, while Roberto Firmino fired a double and Darwin Nunez was on the scoresheet.

It was the same old story for Liverpool as they fell behind after 17 minutes when Scott Arfield rifled home.

But the Reds were quick to respond and levelled seven minutes later through Firmino’s header.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were far better in the second half and went ahead in the 55th minute when Firmino stroked home his second of the gme.

Liverpool extended their lead on 66 minutes as Nunez notched his first Champions League goal for the club.

And substitute Salah got in on the act nine minute later with a fine solo finish.

He netted his second of the game five minutes later with a cute finish - while his hat-trick goal was another thing of beauty.

Then in the closing stages, there was time for Harvey Elliott to score his maiden European goal.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 7 Little chance with the goal but had barely anything else to do. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo Sales

2. Joe Gomez - 8 Got lucky when an attempted blind backpass to Alisson wasn’t punished. But was sound for the most part and his pinpoint pass created Firminos’ second which opened the floodgates. Booked late on. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Ibrahima Konate - 8 Had a fine game. So dominant in the air and made a huge goalsaving block in the first half. Subbed in the 79th minute. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Virgil van Dijk - 7 Sound throughout and made one instinctive clearance in the second period. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales