Liverpool player ratings gallery: two 9/10s and several 8/10s in thumping Rangers victory
Player ratings from Liverpool’s 7-1 victory over Rangers in the Champions League.
Liverpool have one foot in the door of the Champions League last 16 after thrashing Rangers at Ibrox.
The Reds romped to a 7-1 victory, although they did have to come from behind to claim all three points.
Mo Salah netted a six-minute hat-trick off the bench, while Roberto Firmino fired a double and Darwin Nunez was on the scoresheet.
It was the same old story for Liverpool as they fell behind after 17 minutes when Scott Arfield rifled home.
But the Reds were quick to respond and levelled seven minutes later through Firmino’s header.
Jurgen Klopp’s side were far better in the second half and went ahead in the 55th minute when Firmino stroked home his second of the gme.
Liverpool extended their lead on 66 minutes as Nunez notched his first Champions League goal for the club.
And substitute Salah got in on the act nine minute later with a fine solo finish.
He netted his second of the game five minutes later with a cute finish - while his hat-trick goal was another thing of beauty.
Then in the closing stages, there was time for Harvey Elliott to score his maiden European goal.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.