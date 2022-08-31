How we rated the Liverpool players in their 2-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Liverpool’s blushes were spared as they snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in the eighth minute of stoppage-time at Anfield.

The Reds yet again were forced to come from behind but a Roberto Firmino goal and a late, late finish from substitute Fabio Carvalho ensured they did not drop any further points in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool weren’t at their best in the first half but wasted a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 34th minute.

Luis Diaz rounded Newcastle keeper Nick Pope following a fine team move but blazed his shot wide.

And four minutes later, the Reds were punished when Alexander Isak fired the away side in front on his debut.

However, Liverpool would find their way back into the game in the 61st minute when Roberto Firmino showed great composure to slide an effort beyond Pope.

And as it looked like Jurgen Klopp’s side would lose further early ground behind leaders Arsenal and Manchester City, they notched a winner with the last kick.

A corner wasn’t cleared properly and there was Carvalho to smash home from close range and sent Anfield into raptures.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Collected a Kieran Trippier free-kick easily in the first half and was off his line quickly on several occasions. No chance with Isak’s opener. Barely tested after the break but did start some quick attacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold*** - 4

Partly culpable for Newcastle’s opening goal when he got his attempted crossfield ball all wrong and lost possession. Not involved enough attacking-wise. An off night that ended in him being subbed in the 71st minute.

Joe Gomez - 6

Shot in the first half in a decent area when he should have crossed the ball. Found it tough against Isak at times but did well to quell the physical threat of Chris Wood. Also won the first header from the corner which led to Carvalho’s winner.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Out of position for the opener but that was understandable given how the Newcastle attack broke. Solid after the break and played some neat passes.

Andy Robertson** - 5

Got to the byline on two occasions in the opening period but couldn’t pick a team-mate out. Set-pieces were also disappointing while he had one effort blocked in the second half. Subbed in the 71st minute.

Fabinho - 4

Struggled to get up to speed in the first half. Mistimed a header that gave Newastle a dangerous free-kick - albeit there was a case it wasn’t a foul - and was then caught out trying to play offside for Isak’s opener. Lucky not to be booked in the second half for several fouls, while an effort that went well off target in the closing stages summed his night up.

Jordan Henderson* - 5

Partly to blame for Newcastle’s opening goal with a half-clearance that gave the ball back to the visitors. Played a cute ball over the top in the build-up for an Elliott chance. Plugged away but couldn’t have enough of an impact. Subbed in the 71st minute.

Harvey Elliott - 7.5

One of the brighter players in the first half. He was majestic on the ball in the build-up to Diaz’s huge chance. DIdn so much running in the second half and his shot on goal which was saved pepped Liverpool up as they equalised a minute later.

Mo Salah - 6

Struggled to make any sort of attacking impact in the opening 45 minutes. Posed more problems after the interval, though, as he teed-up Firmino’s equaliser before a clver pass for Diaz almost gave Liverpool the lead. Direct run then won Liverpool the corner which resulted in the winner.

Roberto Firmino - 7

Had scant service for most of the first half but showed excellent vision to slip in Diaz. But snaffled his goal brilliantly when he did eventually get an opportunity on goal.

Luis Diaz - 7

Liverpool’s main attacking threat in the opening 45 minutes - but lacked composure when he had a big chance and should have got his head up to find a team-mate rather than going for goal. Continued to toil away in the second half and almost grabbed a winner but for a big Trippier block.

Subs

*James Milner - 7

Gave Liverpool much more of an outlet when replacing Alexander-Arnold as a right-back. Corner led to the match-winner.

**Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Should have done much better with a header from a Milner cross but got his effort all wrong but helped seal the win.

***Fabio Carvalho - 7