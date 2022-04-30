An early goal from Naby Keita gave Liverpool another crucial three points to take them top of the Premier League.

Liverpool leapfrogged Manchester City to go top of the Premier League table after a resolute 1-0 win at Newcastle United.

Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game as a much-rotated Reds side were made to fight for a valuable three points.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those points made it 13 wins from 14 league games to take Jurgen Klopp’s men two points clear at the top just days after the manager signed a new contract.

Newcastle had won six in a row at home and their confidence showed, Eddie Howe’s men coming flying out of the blocks and pushing the Reds back.

Henderson received plenty of boos from the home support

But Liverpool settled quickly and took the lead when James Milner’s strong tackle found it’s way to Keita who, after a slick one-two with Diogo Jota, rounded Martin Dubravka calmly and slotted home.

The goal helped settle the away side further, with the midfield three of Keita, Milner and Jordan Henderson full of industry and showing all of their experience as they kept the Magpies quiet going into half-time.

Miguel Almiron did put the ball in the net for Newcastle but it was quickly flagged for offside thanks to a brilliant step up from Joe Gomez.

Eddie Howe’s men came flying out again after the break, but Klopp’s men rode the wave with relative ease again.

Sadio Mane missed a great chance to make it 2-0 when he was found unmarked and just 10-yards out by Gomez, before passing his effort some way wide of the post.

Bruno Guimaraes fired a good shot off with four minutes to go but Alisson saved comfortably, before Liverpool managed to close the game out.

Heroes

- Naby Keita: Scored the eventual winner and was brilliant throughout. With Milner and Henderson behind him, Keita was able to join attacks regularly and linked up effectively when called upon. Worked has as always.

- James Milner: Mr reliable came up with the goods once again in a game that needed his experience. Started the move that led to the winner with a brilliant tackle on Fabian Schar. Made those kind of tackles all game and was a real thorn in his former side’s momentum.

- Jordan Henderson: A top-class captain’s performance. Didn’t stand out in possession in particular, but the constant harrying of the Newcastle midfield and the demanding calls to the rest of the team were so important in a gritty clash. A wry smile when subbed off to the jeers of St James’ Park: their villain was Liverpool’s hero.

Villains

- Miguel Almiron: Tried his luck with an embarassing dive just outside the Liverpool box in first-half injury time. Referee was never going to give it.

- Joelinton: Frustrating game throughout for the Brazilian who was well marshalled by Gomez. Booked in the first-half for an unecessary tussle with Jota and never managed to cause Liverpool problems.

- BT Sport: Was never going to be an easy game at Newcastle and was made harder by BT Sport’s decision to pull the game forward. Klopp did well to rotate in difficult circumstances.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson, 6 - Didn’t have too much to do, but did well when called upon. Swept behind the high-line and plucked direct balls out of the air. A simple enough but smart save to stop Guimaraes late on.

Joe Gomez, 7 - Gave Joelinton absolutely nothing going forward and helped out with Allan Saint-Maximin often. Bombed forward well and swung in some quality crosses as well.

Joel Matip, 6 - Was always going to be too physical for Saint-Maximin and coped well within him for most of the game.

Virgil van Dijk, 6 - Unphased by any of Newcastle’s front-line and incredibly calm in possession. Never left second gear and never really had to.

Andy Robertson, 5 - Far from Robertson’s most influential game, but kept Almiron quiet and provided the commitment needed.

James Milner, 8 (off 78’) - So reliable when coming into the side and full of experience and industry for a game that was always going to need both. His strong tackle won the ball for the eventual winner and the forner Newcastle man was a thorn in their side all game.

Jordan Henderson, 7 (off 69’) - Lead the team brilliantly after a slow start saw Newcastle apply early pressure. Constabtly demanding everything from teammates and slowed the play down well after Newcastle came flying out. A captain’s performance in a difficult game.

Naby Keita, 8 (MOTM) - Got the eventual winner with a brilliantly composed finish and caused Newcastle problems all game. Given free reign to join the attacks with Henderson and Milner covering, linking play well and adding numbers going forward.

Luis Diaz, 7 - Hugged the touchline as Mane and Jota rotated, offered a good outball and created some good chances late in the second-half. Could well have scored had it not been for a couple of good saves from Dubravka.

Diogo Jota, 7 - Hustled and harried Newcastle’s back-line and slipped in Keita brilliantly for the goal. Had a couple of half-chances towards the end but couldn’t find the net.

Sadio Mane, 5 (off 69’) - A quiet match for Mane compared to his recent form. Missed two good chances either side of half-time, first dragging a weak shot from a Diaz break and then putting a great chance wide after a cross from Gomez found the winger 10-yards out and unmarked.

Subs

Fabinho (on 69’), 5 - Was stable enough when came on as Liverpool rode it out. Got done by Saint-Maximin for a Newcastle break which came to nothing.

Mohamed Salah (on 69’), 5 - Could easily have nicked a goal with a couple of chances. A poor touch gave Dubravka a chance to smother late on.