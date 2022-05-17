Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League to move within a point of Manchester City.

Liverpool ensured that the Premier League title race will go down to the wire as they battled from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s.

Goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip ensured that the Reds moved within a point of Manchester City ahead of the final round of fixtures on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s risk of making nine changes to his side certainly paid off as Liverpool’s quadruple dream remains alive.

Klopp’s much-changed team were hit with a setback when Nathan Redmond curled home a superb opener for Southampton in the 13th minute.

But Liverpool hit back on 27 minutes as Minamino - who spent the second half of last season on loan at the south-coast outfit - rifled home an equaliser.

The Reds dominated the second half but were persistently restricted to efforts outside of the box.

Eventually, they would take the lead - and needed a huge slice of good fortune in the 65th minute.

Southampton failed to clear a corner and Joel Matip stuck out his head, with the ball ricocheted against him and creeping into the far corner.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 7 Made one solid stop from Broja in the first half. No chance with Redmond’s goal. Barely tested until the 88th minute when Redmond again tried his luck, but Alisson saved fairly easily. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

2. Joe Gomez - 6 Looked like he gave Redmond a bit too much space for the opening goal. However, did play his part in Liverpool’s equaliser with a ‘second’ assist. Forced off at half-time after suffering an injury just before the break. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 7 Got beaten by Broja slightly too easy in the first half, while he was tasked with carrying the ball out of defence as Southampton sat deep. Then fortune favoured the brave when he fortuitously bagged the winner. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

4. Ibou Konate - 7 Not his usual self in the first half. Allowed Broja to get in behind early while didn’t look too assured on the ball. Improved markedly after the break making some big blocks. Headed a decent chance over from a corner late on when under no real pressure. Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images