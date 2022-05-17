Liverpool ensured that the Premier League title race will go down to the wire as they battled from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s.
Goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip ensured that the Reds moved within a point of Manchester City ahead of the final round of fixtures on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp’s risk of making nine changes to his side certainly paid off as Liverpool’s quadruple dream remains alive.
Klopp’s much-changed team were hit with a setback when Nathan Redmond curled home a superb opener for Southampton in the 13th minute.
But Liverpool hit back on 27 minutes as Minamino - who spent the second half of last season on loan at the south-coast outfit - rifled home an equaliser.
The Reds dominated the second half but were persistently restricted to efforts outside of the box.
Eventually, they would take the lead - and needed a huge slice of good fortune in the 65th minute.
Southampton failed to clear a corner and Joel Matip stuck out his head, with the ball ricocheted against him and creeping into the far corner.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.