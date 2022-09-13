Liverpool defeated Ajax 2-1 in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool put their Napoli nightmare behind them as they earned a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Ajax in their Champions League Group A clash at Anfield.

The Reds thought they were going to have to settle for a point after Mo Salah’s opening goal was cancelled out by Mohammed Kudus.

But Joel Matip would prove the unlikely hero when he headed home a late winner.

Liverpool made a lively start and got their reward in the 17th minute when Salah finished off a decent team move.

But Ajax hit back 10 minutes later through the in-form Kudus, who crashed home via the underside of the crossbar.

The Reds forced Ajax keeper Remjo Pasveer into several saves but went into half-time all square.

Liverpool had the better of things in the second period but survived an almighty scare when Daley Blind headed wide unmarked at the back post.

Then the Reds squandered a golden opportunity with seven minutes remaining, with Darwin Nunez scruffing a shot off target.

But finally the second goal for Liverpool would come through Matip. He raised with purpose to meet a Tsimikas corner - and the goal was given following a check to see it had crossed the line.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 7

No chance with Kudus’ equaliser. Barely tested otherwise in the first half but distribution was eye-catching. Similar story in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Offered a threat going forward in the first half as crashed a long-range effort just over and had a shot saved. But was caught out yet again for Kudus’ opener when ball-watching. Made a couple of important interceptions and tackles after the break, one of which was followed by a raking pass to set Diaz free.

Joel Matip - 8

Offered more solidity and nous in the first half, while he went on a couple of his trademark forays - but was nutmegged for the cross for Ajax’s equaliser. Pressed the visitors swiftly in the second period and looked to get forward - before becoming the hero.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Occupied by two Ajax players for Kudus’ equaliser and couldn’t do anything about it. Otherwise, sound in the first half and had two headers saved. Nodded over a good chance in the second half.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7

Put a few decent crosses and corners into the box in the first half, but was too zealous with his press deep in enemy territory in the build-up to Kudus’ equaliser. Made a crucial challenge to snuff out a dangerous Ajax attack in the second period then his corner lead to Matip’s winner.

Fabinho - 6

Much better than he was against Napoli in the first half. Continued to plug away in the second period.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5

Immense in the first half and at his swashbuckling best. Not as influential in the second half but was still impressive - especially considering the time he’s been absent for. Subbed in stoppage-time.

Harvey Elliott (replaced by Roberto Firmino) - 6

Played well in the first half and kept the ball well in some tight pockets. Changed his boots for the second half and had one shot saved - and may be disappointed he didn’t work the keeper. Subbed in the 66th minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Took his opening goal with the utmost composure before flashing a close-range effort just wide. Great tracking back shortly into the second half to quell an Ajax foray and must have thought he had an assist when teeing-up Nunez. Then had a deflected effort hit the post, which would lead to Matip’s winner.

Diogo Jota (replaced by Darwin Nunez) - 7

A livewire in the opening 45 minutes. Notched an assist for Salah’s opener, as well as arrowing an effort wide of his own. Busy again after the restart but failed to properly work Pasveer when Liverpool launched a counter. Subbed in the 66th minute.

Luis Diaz (replaced by James Milner) - 7

Header sparked unrest in the Ajax defence which led to Salah’s breakthrough. Showed superb skill in the second period to carve open a chance after taking down an Alexander-Arnold long ball but went for goal when perhaps should have crossed. Subbed in the closing stages.

Subs

Roberto Firmino - 6

Helped knit things together after coming on and playing in the hole.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Gave Ajax something to think about but spurned a gilt-edged chance when snatching a shot wide.

James Milner - N/A