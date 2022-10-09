Liverpool lost 3-2 to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to further dent their Premier League title hopes.

The Reds’ defensive frailties were again exposed as any hopes of a Premier League title challenge were again dented.

Jurgen Klopp’s men found themselves behind after just 58 seconds when Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring.

Liverpool hit back through Darwin Nunez but Bukayo Saka restored the Gunners’ advantage in first-half stoppage-time.

There was to be more entertainment after the interval, with Roberto Firmino getting the Reds level for a second time.

However, Arsenal were gifted a golden chance to take all three points when Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus inside the area - and Saka tucked home the penalty.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6 No chance with any of the goals. Made some decent saves and claims from crosses. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4 Defensively caught out for both of Arsenal's first-half goals. Subbed at half-time. Photo: IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Joel Matip - 5 Not his most assured displayed in defence. Brought off in the 69th minute. Photo: IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images

Virgil van Dijk - 5 Unable to marshal the back line with authority. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images