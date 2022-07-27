Liverpool suffered a 1-0 pre-season loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool continued their training camp in Austria with a 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.

The Reds’ arduous double sessions in the Alps seemed to have taken its toll - especially against a side who have already started their domestic season.

But Jurgen Klopp will be happy with what he watched in the second half as the visitors improved markedly.

Liverpool had a couple of early chances with Darwin Nunez having a header saved before smashing an effort onto the crossbar.

Salzburg then missed a glorious chance when Bernado somehow failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy.

But the hosts would make the breakthrough in the 31st minute when Benjamin Sesko - linked with Manchester United this summer - calmly finished.

Klopp introduced the cavalry on the hour mark as big-hitters including Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Virgil van Dijk entered the fray.

Diaz and Salah both had decent chances saved by the Salzburg goalkeeper, while Roberto Firmino was also denied.

Here’s how the Liverpool players rated at the Red Bull Arena.

1. Adrian - 7 No chance with the goal but produced two smart saves in the first half. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Isaac Mabaya - 7 Got forward at any given opportunity. Put Salzburg on the back foot and really grew into the game. Subbed on 60 minutes. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Ibrahima Konate - 6 Made a couple of important blocks to break up Salzburg attacks. Subbed on 60 minutes. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

4. Joe Gomez - 5 Well below his best. Poor defensive header gave Salzburg a huge chance they squandered while he looked to be caught slightly flat footed for the opening goal. Subbed on 60 minutes. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images