Liverpool player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool’s aspirations of Premier League top-four finish have all-but diminished after they played out a tepid goalless draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds may have arrested a three-match losing streak yet their glaring problems were laid bare again despite Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes to his side from the 4-1 loss to Manchester City.

Chelsea had two goals disallowed as the visitors rode their luck and are now seven points outside the Champions League spots with 10 games to play.

Liverpool played dangerously in the opening stages of the clash. In the fourth minute, Joel Matip got back to make an important block on Joao Felix’s shot before Ibrahima Konate made a goal-line clearance to deny Mateo Kovacic.

Then on 12 minutes, Reds keeper Alisson Becker had to be alert to make an instinctive save from Kai Havertz.

Chelsea did have the ball in the back of the net in the 24th minute when Reece James cannoned home a volley. However, the offside flag was off as Enzo Fernandez was adjudged to have been ahead of play in the build-up.

Liverpool struggled to create any clear-cut chances for the most part - but did end the first half on top. Joe Gomez forced a good save out of Kepa Arrizabalaga before Fabinho’s shot from a corner in stoppage-time was blocked by Wesley Fofana.

Just two minutes into the second half, Kovacic spurned another golden chance when he blazed over the bar. Then VAR came to the Reds’ rescue when Havertz thought he’d broken the deadlock in the 50th minute.

Alisson initially saved the Germany international’s shot but the ball ricocheted off Havertz and into the empty net. However, replays showed that the Chelsea forward had used his arm in the process.

Liverpool scarcely created any opportunities after that as they huffed and puffed to return to Merseyside with a point.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Made a big stop to deny Havertz in the first half. Another huge save from Havertz in the second half, with the rebound going in off the Chelsea’s forward’s arm.

2 . Joe Gomez - 6 Had a decent effort saved in the first half. Unexpectedly didn’t offer same attacking threat in the role but did offer more defensive solidity.

3 . Ibrahima Konate - 6 Big goal-line block kept Liverpool in the game. Got caught a couple of times in the second period but largely OK.

4 . Joel Matip - 5 Made a big block from Felix’s shot but got caught out positionally on one occasion in the first period. Profligate at times and one poor header gifted Felix a chance.