Liverpool displayed grit and determination to come from two goals behind to earn a pulsating 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

But the Reds’ chances of a Premier League top-four finish took another hit despite goals from Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp’s side went so close to snatching all three points against the league leaders at the death but Ibrahima Konate was denied by a stunning stop by Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

It took Arsenal less than eight minutes to open the scoring when Gabriel Martinelli rounded off a well-worked team goal.

Andy Robertson fired a chance for Liverpool to equalise wide in the 20th minute and that was duly punished when Gabriel Jesus headed home the Gunners’ second goal eight minutes later.

Yet the Reds gave themselves a huge lifeline three minutes before half-time when Salah finished at the back post following an impressive move.

Liverpool were fired up after the second half against the backdrop of Robertson claiming he was elbowed by the referee at the end of the opening 45 minutes. And they were given a gilt-edged chance to equalise when Diogo Jota was brought down inside the penalty area by Arsenal defender Rob Holding.

It was Salah who stepped up - but missed a second straight spot-kick when his effort struck the post.

Jurgen Klopp’s side would remain on the front foot for the rest of the game but it looked like they’d get nothing from the game when Darwin Nunez failed to take a one-v-one chance.

However, Firmino come off the bench to come to the Reds’ rescue when he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross in the 87th minute.

It was anyone’s game in the closing stages - and it could have been Liverpool’s. In the dying embers, Konate was left free at the backpost but his improvised effort was thwarted by a scrambling Ramsdale.

The draw leaves the Reds eighth in the table and nine points outside the Champions League places with nine games to play.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

2 . Alisson Becker - 6 No chance with either goal in the first half but distribution was a little off. Made one comfortable save in the second half.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Took up a central role when Liverpool had the ball. Poor defensively in the first half but fracas with Xhaka got the crowd fired up - and that soon led to Salah’s goal. Very good in the second half on the ball and showed guile to skip past Zinchenko and pick out Firmino for the equaliser. Flew an effort not too far over late on.

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 7 Dragged out of position for the opening goal and not too assured. Far better in the second period and was so dominant. Simply had to score at the death, though, and couldn’t make his mind up.