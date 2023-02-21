Liverpool player ratings from the 5-2 loss against Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 first leg.

Liverpool are on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League after suffering a chastening 5-2 loss to Real Madrid in the last-16 first leg at Anfield.

The Reds completely capitulated as they somehow went from being two goals ahead - via Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah - to not only suffering defeat but all but throwing the tie away.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu where they’ll have to complete the latest European miracle in the club’s history if they’re to get through to the quarter-finals.

Liverpool made a dream start and took the lead in just the fourth minute when Salah’s cross was cutely finished by a Nunez backheel.

Then it got even better for the Reds as they doubled their advantage on 14 minutes. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ miscontrolled allowed Salah to pounce and convert from close range.

But Madrid - who were the comeback kings on the road to winning the competition last season - would ensure they went into half-time level. Rodrygo reduced the arrears in the 21st minute when his curling shot nestled into the far corner.

There would then be a calamitous error from Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker when his attempted clearance bounced off Vinicius Jr, with the ricochet finding its way into the unguarded net.

And more shoddy work at the back led to the visitors taking the lead just two minutes into the second period to leave Liverpool shellshocked. Joe Gomez needlessly gave away a free-kick on the left-hand side of the Reds’ box and Luka Modric’s delivery was nodded home by the unmarked Eder Militao.

And things would get a lot worse for Liverpool as they would be compounded to more misery. On 55 minutes, a Karim Benzema shot deflected off Gomez and found its way past Alisson.

Then Benzema would add a fifth for Madrid in the 67th minute after Liverpool were cut apart yet again.

Heading into the second leg, the away-goal rule means that Klopp’s troops will have to win by four clear goals.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 4 Made a fine first-half save but then woeful clearance that hit Vinicius Jr gave Madrid a huge fillip going into the break level. Probably didn't have a chance with the other goals but still shipped five.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4 Passing was incisive in the first half while he saw a free-kick in a dangerous area comfortably saved. Skinned by Vinicius Jr which led to Gomez's silly foul and then couldn't stop the rot.

Joe Gomez - 3 Covered well at times in the first half but his backpass for Alisson that led to Madrid's equaliser was hardly convincing. Could perhaps have got closer to Rodrygo's shot, too. Then completely crumbled in the second half when giving away a stupid free-kick that led to Madrid's third and turned his back on Benzema's shot for the fourth,. Subbed in the 73rd minute.

Virgil van Dijk - 4 Had a decent first half despite Liverpool conceding two goals. Made one big block from a shot and another important interception. But failed to marshal the defensive as required as he was involved in a humbling loss.