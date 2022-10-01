Liverpool were held to a frustrating 3-3 draw against Brighton in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s frustrating start to the Premier League season continued as they were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield.

The Reds fought from two goals behind and looked like they were going to claim victory having gone ahead.

Roberto Firmino bagged a double before an own goal gave Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead.

Yet Leandro Trossard would complete his hat-trick to send Kopites home in sombre mood.

Liverpool, not for the first time this season, made an insipid start and found themselves two goals behind after just 17 minutes.

Trossard rifled home the opening goal in the fourth minute before he doubled his - and Brighton’s - tally 13 minutes later.

That awoke the dormant Redsm though, and they reduced the arrears in the 33rd minute through Firmino.

The introduction of Luis Diaz at half-time certainly pepped Liverpool up - and they would indeed take the lead.

In the 54th minute, Diaz played in Firmino, who produced a superb piece of skill to create space in the box and finish with aplomb.

Then Klopp’s side got themselves in front with a bit of good fortune.

Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez didn’t cover himself in glory as he meek punch hit team-mate Adam Webster, who inadvertently put the ball into his own net on 63 minutes.

Yet there would be more drama and the Seagulls stunned Liverpool when Trossard completed his hat-trick with seven minutes left.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1. Alisson Becker - 6 No chance with either of Trossard’s goals but made three excellent saves in the game - two from Danny Welbeck and another from Trossard. Got a hand to Trossard’s hat-trick goal and may be disapointed he didn’t keep it out. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4 Beaten too easily by Trossard for his first goal before his miscontrolled touch directly led to Brighton’s second. Two glaring errors but did play some decent attacking balls. A couple of iffy clearances in the second period before the cross for the third goal came from his side. Free-kick in stoppage-time forced a fine save out of Sanchez. Booked. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 5 Couldn’t prevent two early Brighton goals, having been caught ball-watching slightly for the opener. Made a couple of big blocks in the second half but again too casual for the third goal. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

4. Virgil van Dijk - 5 Tried to be aggressive at times in the first half but was part of a back four that shipped two goals. Made one huge tackle in the second period with Danny Welbeck lurking behind - but then missed the ball completely when a cross came into the box for Torssard’s hat-trick. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images