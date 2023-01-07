Liverpool player ratings in the 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup at Anfield as the third-round tie will be settled by a replay.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah were on target for the Reds but now they’ll have to cram an extra game into their already busy schedule.

Liverpool gifted Wolves the lead in the 26th minute when goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s lazy pass was intercepted by Goncalo Guedes, who finished with ease.

But the Reds equalised on the stroke of half-time through a fine Nunez volley after being picked out superbly by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool went in front on 52 minutes but in fortunate circumstances. Salah was in an offside position but Wolves defender Toti Gomes’ misplaced header meant the Egyptian was onside and he calmly finished.

But the visitors hit back 14 minutes laters when Ibrahima Konate’s attempted clearance hit the challenging Hwang Hee-chan and bobbled past Alisson.

Wolves thought they’d gone ahead in the 83rd minute when Toti bundled in the from close range - but a VAR check deemed there was offside in the build-up.

Now Liverpool must got o Molineux for a replay in their bid to defend the Cup.

1. Alisson Becker - 5 Error that led to Wolves' opener was inexcusable and distribution was rocky in the first half. Started the second half with a wayward clearance but saved an effort from Rayan Ait-Nouri.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6 Got his pass on the money to assist Nunez's equaliser and made a couple of important tackles in the first half. Put in some good balls in the second half, with one free-kick not being attacked. Subbed in the 84th minute,

3. Joel Matip - 6 Got away with a huge error in the first half when caught pondering on the ball in his own box. Did OK after that.

4. Ibrahima Konate - 6 Very solid in the first half, getting back on one occasion to stop a counter-attack - although wasted a big chance at the back post from a Robertson cross. Misplaced pass gave Wolves the ball back to launch an attack for their equaliser, with Konate's block unluckily bouncing off Hwang.