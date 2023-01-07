Liverpool player ratings: several score 5/10 and just one 7/10 in Wolves draw - gallery
Liverpool player ratings in the 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round at Anfield.
Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup at Anfield as the third-round tie will be settled by a replay.
Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah were on target for the Reds but now they’ll have to cram an extra game into their already busy schedule.
Liverpool gifted Wolves the lead in the 26th minute when goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s lazy pass was intercepted by Goncalo Guedes, who finished with ease.
But the Reds equalised on the stroke of half-time through a fine Nunez volley after being picked out superbly by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Liverpool went in front on 52 minutes but in fortunate circumstances. Salah was in an offside position but Wolves defender Toti Gomes’ misplaced header meant the Egyptian was onside and he calmly finished.
But the visitors hit back 14 minutes laters when Ibrahima Konate’s attempted clearance hit the challenging Hwang Hee-chan and bobbled past Alisson.
Wolves thought they’d gone ahead in the 83rd minute when Toti bundled in the from close range - but a VAR check deemed there was offside in the build-up.
Now Liverpool must got o Molineux for a replay in their bid to defend the Cup.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.