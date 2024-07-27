Arne Slot earned his first victory since being appointed head coach as Liverpool started their USA pre-season tour with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Dominik Szoboszlai was on target for the Reds midway through the first in Pittsburgh - with a total of 23 players used. Most importantly, there were signs that Slot, who took over the Anfield hot seat from Jurgen Klopp at the start of June, has already put his stamp on things with Liverpool comfortable for the most part against the La Liga outfit.

The first half was an archetypal early pre-season friendly, with the action cagey for the most part. Fabio Carvalho had the first shot on goal for Liverpool in the fourth minute but his effort was off target before Wataru Endo curled a shot wide on 11 minutes.

Betis had a decent spell of possession and threatened in the 24 minute but former Reds target Nabil Fekir couldn’t keep his shot down. Three minutes later, Slot’s men perhaps should have broke the deadlock when Conor Bradley pulled a ball back for Harvey Elliott but he failed to pull the trigger.

However, the first goal of Slot’s reign did arrive in the 34th minute through a slick move. Szoboszlai drove at the Betis defence and played a one-two with Salah before slotting home. Liverpool then had a chance to double their lead three minutes later but the lively Bradley’s shot was kept out by ex-Anfield goalkeeper Adrian.

The second period proved just as subdued as the opening 45 minutes. Fekir flashed a free-kick against the side netting for Betis while Carvalho jinked into the box but shot straight into the goalkeeper’s arms for Liverpool.

In the 62nd minute, Tsimikas sent a cross into the box that picked out Elliott and he headed over when it appeared to have been shoved in the back. Slot then made a raft of changes - primarily introducing the youngsters in his squad. Someone, Liverpool did not have a penalty in the 67th minute when Harvey Blair appeared to be brought down when rounding the keeper when latching onto Nyoni’s threaded pass.

Liverpool substitute goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš was called into action with 12 minutes remaining when Betis mustered a rare attack and kept out Rodri Sanchez’s acute effort.

Overall, Slot will be satisfied with what he watched, with the Reds still to welcome back a plethora of their senior troops. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Barely had anything to do in the first half. Subbed at half-time.

Conor Bradley - 8 Gave Liverpool plenty of thrust and dynamism in the first half and had an effort saved. Continued to bomb forward in the second period before subbed in the 63rd minute.

Jarell Quansah - 7 Dominant throughout the first half and went on one powerful maraud that resulted in a cross from the byline. Continued in that manner after the break although was booked for a rash tackle before being subbed in the 63rd minute.