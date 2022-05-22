Liverpool missed out on being crowned Premier League champions by a whisker despite a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Anfield.
The Reds did all they could on the final day of the campaign - but Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-2 in dramatic circumstances to clinch successive titles.
Jurgen Klopp’s side’s quadruple officially came to an end, although they’ll hold their heads high - and still have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to.
Liverpool were left stunned inside three minutes when Pedro Neto opened the scoring for Wolves.
But the Reds were back level on 24 minutes when Sadio Mane latched on to a sumptuous Thiago Alcantara backheel and slotted home.
Anfield erupted in the 69th minute when word made its way that Aston Villa had gone 2-0 up at City.
Then there were tears from some young fans as Pep Guardiola’s men forged a comeback to go 3-2 ahead.
Still, Liverpool did what they needed by taking the lead through Mo Salah.
Then Andy Robertson got himself on the scoresheet with a finish at the near post in the closing stages.
But the equaliser needed from Villa did not come, with the Reds having to settle for second place.
But having already claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and with the Champions League final to come, there was a palpable sense of pride at Anfield.