Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 but Manchester City beat Aston Villa to be crowned Premier League champions.

Liverpool missed out on being crowned Premier League champions by a whisker despite a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Anfield.

The Reds did all they could on the final day of the campaign - but Manchester City defeated Aston Villa 3-2 in dramatic circumstances to clinch successive titles.

Jurgen Klopp’s side’s quadruple officially came to an end, although they’ll hold their heads high - and still have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to.

Liverpool were left stunned inside three minutes when Pedro Neto opened the scoring for Wolves.

But the Reds were back level on 24 minutes when Sadio Mane latched on to a sumptuous Thiago Alcantara backheel and slotted home.

Anfield erupted in the 69th minute when word made its way that Aston Villa had gone 2-0 up at City.

Then there were tears from some young fans as Pep Guardiola’s men forged a comeback to go 3-2 ahead.

Still, Liverpool did what they needed by taking the lead through Mo Salah.

Then Andy Robertson got himself on the scoresheet with a finish at the near post in the closing stages.

But the equaliser needed from Villa did not come, with the Reds having to settle for second place.

But having already claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and with the Champions League final to come, there was a palpable sense of pride at Anfield.

1. Alisson Becker - 9 No chance with Wolves’ opening goal but made a huge save from Hwang to keep things level. Made several important saves in the second half. A fantastic performance from the Brazilian. Winner of the Golden Glove Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Saw plenty of ball in the first half but couldn’t find the killer pass or cross. More influential in the second period foraying forward and whipped in the corner for the winner. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Ibrahima Konate - 7 Completely misjudged the flight of a goal kick which allowed Wolves in behind to open the scoring. First real mistake as a Liverpool playerbut solid afterwards. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Joel Matip - 7 Solid enough defensively in the first half and headed one chance just wide. Booked early in the second period but then sound. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images