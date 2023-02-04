Liverpool player ratings from the 3-0 loss against Wolves in the Premier League.

Liverpool fell to a 3-0 defeat at Molineux after an own goal from Joel Matip, coupled with goals from Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves saw Jurgen Klopp’s side fall to another dismal away defeat in the league.

Wolves took the lead early on through a Joel Matip own goal in the fifth minute, as a searching ball found Hwang Hee-Chan on the right of Liverpool’s box, and his attempted cross deflected off Matip’s leg and trickled in off the post.

They doubled their lead seven minutes later, as Joe Gomez’s decisive touch from a Wolves corner fell to the Wolves debutant Craig Dawson, who fired in an unstoppable strike. Alisson had come to punch the corner away, but Gomez’s touch proved fatal.

There was little created from the away side in the first half but Darwin Nunez’s powerful strike had forced Jose Sa into a good save shortly after going two-nil down. Liverpool were perhaps fortunate to go in at half-time only two goals down as Matheus Nunes forced a good save from Alisson after going through on door.

After what we imagine was hostile dressing down from Jurgen Klopp at half-time, Liverpool came out with a completely different mentality as they looked to force their way back into the game in the second half. Their early pressure pushed Wolves back, who were content to sit on the counter-attack with their two-goal lead.

Stefan Bajcetic was dispossessed by Joao Moutinho, who fed Adama Traore who drove the home side forward, before setting up Neves who finished expertly to round-off a classic counter-attack.

And although Liverpool controlled the play and tried to cut the deficit, Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to create any clear cut chances as Wolves held firm. However you analyse the game, it’s clear the two early goals conceded were detrimental.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Starting XI

Alisson - 5/10

There wasn’t much Alisson could have done for either goals, as his centre-backs in front of him let him down for the two goals. His save to deny Mathues Nunes was key for Liverpool not going 3-0 down before half-time, but he still comes away with a couple of goals conceded.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Perhaps Liverpool’s best player on the day - which isn’t saying much - some of his passing was brilliant again, especially the ball to send Nunez through on goal in the second half, which deserved a better finish. He also managed three key passes and definitely stood out as one of the better performers on a dismal day.

Joe Gomez - 4/10

Beginning the game poorly, Gomez was found wanting for the second goal, as his header took the ball away from Alisson, who was poised to punch the corner away. The header fell to Dawson who fired in, but Gomez struggled all game and recieved a yellow for a late tackle in the 75th minute. One to forget for the 25-year-old.

Joel Matip - 4/10

Similar to Gomez, Matip struggled right from the start and his inability to cut out the pass for Hwang Hee-Chan led to the ball deflecting in off his left leg in a calamitous own goal. Whilst he didn’t do much wrong after that, it was still a very poor performance overall.

Andy Robertson - 5/10

Robertson worked hard and tried to force the initiative early in the second half, but struggled to create nothing of worth. Substitued in the 85th minute and he’ll quickly want to erase this game from his memory.

Stefan Bajcetic - 5/10

Whilst harsh on the 18-year-old, who showed some great touches and calmness throughout, he was poorly dispossessed by Joao Moutinho who kicked off Wolves’ swift counter-attack for their third goal. A tough learning experience for the young midfielder who come off in the 77th minute for Harvey Elliott.

Thiago - 5/10

Largely anonymous throughout, he failed to track Neves’ run for the third goal and despite registering three key passes and five out six long balls, he didn’t really affect the game overall. Part of Liverpool’s very poor midfield performance.

Keita - 4/10

Substituted in the 65th minute, Naby Keita endured a tough afternoon. He found himself in good positions at times, including early in the second half as the ball fell to him just inside the box, but he scuffed his shot which did end up deflecting off Andy Robertson onto Max Killman’s arm which was reviewed by VAR, but rightly waved away. A poor afternoon overall.

Mohamed Salah - 5/10

Playing like a player out of form, Salah was always an option and enjoyed some good position throughout, but the forward struggled in front of goal, firing two shots off target, managing no shots on target and not completing a dribble. A tough afternoon to mark his 200th game for the Reds.

Darwin Nunez - 5/10

Industrious as always, his shot in the first half could have been squared for a better angle for Salah and he also missed another big chance when through on goal after a brilliant pass from Alexander-Arnold sent him through. His finish was typical of Liverpool’s performance on the day.

Cody Gakpo - 5/10

Struggling in the central striker role, he was passenger for the majority of the game, as he still looks unsure how to play in his new side. His best moment came after he won a free-kick after beating a player or two just outside the box, but overall he was largely ineffectual again.

Substitues

Jordan Henderson - 5/10

Despite being calm on the ball, he struggled to make any sort of real impact after coming on.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Looked a calm presence after coming on and took advantage of the space in midfield granted by Wolves who sat back with their strong lead. Perhaps unlucky to have not started the game.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 5/10

Had a strike from distance that was deflected inches around the post, but didn’’t have enough time to make an impact.

James Milner - 5/10

Came on late in midfield but barely featured.

Kostas Tsimikas - 5/10