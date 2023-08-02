Liverpool brought the curtain down on their pre-season tour of Singapore with a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz were on target in a game that Jurgen Klopp will have learnt plenty about his side against the Bundesliga champions.

Liverpool couldn’t have asked for a better start when they took the lead after just two minutes. Gakpo picked up the ball in the centre circle and played a swift one-two with Diogo Jota before keeping his composure to slot home.

Then just two minutes later, the Reds almost had a second as Jota slipped in Mo Salah but he saw his effort blocked.

Bayern spurned a golden chance when Benjamin Pavard reacted to a loose ball inside the Liverpool box but headed against the post.

Then in the 28th minute, Liverpool doubled their advantage. Andy Robertson whipped in a corner and van Dijk rose highest to crash home a header.

Yet the German outfit would get back into the clash with two goals in a nine-minute period. The Reds failed to deal with a ball over the top that allowed Serge Gnabry in on goal and he slotted home on 33 minutes. That man Gnabry turned provider in the 43rd minute as he skipped into the box and picked out Leroy Sane at the back post and he duly applied the finish.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench at half-time and should have netted after being on the pitch less than five minutes when he headed Robertson’s free-kick wide. Moments later, Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker was forced into a decent stop from Kingsley Coman to keep things level.

The Reds would regain the lead in the 64th minute through a fine goal. Luis Diaz picked out Salah in space then the Colombian carried on his run into the box before receiving the ball and hammering it into the far corner.

But Bayern would go on to get level yet again as Josip Stanišić was gifted with an open goal after Alisson had saved Matthijs de Ligt header from a corner. And Thomas Tuchel’s side notched a winner in stoppage-time when Frans Krätzig cracked an early effort that caught out Alisson.

With the Reds’ Premier League opener against Chelsea just 11 days away, Klopp will have been given plenty of food for thought - in terms of team selection and tactics he will deploy - after a first loss this summer.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Little chance with both of Bayern’s first-half goals and made a couple of routine saves. Made a huge save in the second half from Coman and another solid stop from Gravenberch. Unlucky to have conceded four goals as it could have been more. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5 Caught out by a ball over the top for Bayern’s first goal. Played a few decent passes but couldn’t create anything of note. Then got bailed out of danger by van Dijk in the second half when he played a risky pass on the edge of his box. Subbed in the 61st minute. Photo: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

3 . Joel Matip - 5 Poor for both of Bayern’s first-half goals. Failed to show Gnabry wide for the first then didn’t put enough pressure on the ex-Arsenal winger before he provided the second. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . Virgil van Dijk - 8 Powered home Liverpool’s second goal with a towering header. Got Alexander-Arnold out of trouble in the second half and made several important blocks. Subbed in the 75th minute. Photo: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Next Page Page 1 of 6