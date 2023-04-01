Liverpool player ratings: two 3/10s and several 4/10s in dismal Man City loss - gallery
Liverpool player ratings from the 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool’s chances of securing a Premier League top-four finish took yet another blow as they succumbed to a 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
Despite the Reds’ taking an early lead through Mo Salah, they were soon ripped apart by a potent City attack and condemned to a third successive defeat in all competitions.
City started the first half by far the stronger team, with visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker making a decent save from Ilkay Gundogan.
But Liverpool conjured up the breakthrough in the 17th minute through one fell swoop. Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted the run of Diogo Jota, who beat the offside trap and held the ball up magnificently which allowed Salah to curl home with a first-time finish.
However, City were back level just 11 minutes later. The ball was worked to Jack Grealish on the left and he picked out Julian Alvarez inside the box to stroke past Alisson.
And Jurgen Klopp’s side were duly put to the sword after the interval. Kevin De Bruyne put the home side ahead just two minutes after the restart before Gundogan added a third on 53 minutes.
Then Jack Grealish compounded Liverpool’s misery when he bagged City’s fourth with 16 minutes remaining.
The loss leaves Klopp’s outfit seven points outside the Champions League spots with 11 fixtures remaining.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.