Liverpool’s chances of securing a Premier League top-four finish took yet another blow as they succumbed to a 4-1 loss against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite the Reds’ taking an early lead through Mo Salah, they were soon ripped apart by a potent City attack and condemned to a third successive defeat in all competitions.

City started the first half by far the stronger team, with visiting goalkeeper Alisson Becker making a decent save from Ilkay Gundogan.

But Liverpool conjured up the breakthrough in the 17th minute through one fell swoop. Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted the run of Diogo Jota, who beat the offside trap and held the ball up magnificently which allowed Salah to curl home with a first-time finish.

However, City were back level just 11 minutes later. The ball was worked to Jack Grealish on the left and he picked out Julian Alvarez inside the box to stroke past Alisson.

And Jurgen Klopp’s side were duly put to the sword after the interval. Kevin De Bruyne put the home side ahead just two minutes after the restart before Gundogan added a third on 53 minutes.

Then Jack Grealish compounded Liverpool’s misery when he bagged City’s fourth with 16 minutes remaining.

The loss leaves Klopp’s outfit seven points outside the Champions League spots with 11 fixtures remaining.

2 . Alisson Becker - 5 Helpless with all three goals. Made some saves that you’d expect him to make but did his job nonetheless.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 3 The best and worst of his qualities laid bare in the first half. He showed exquisite vision to spot Jota’s run that engineered the opener but completely left Grealish to assist City’s equaliser. Afternoon summed up when he went chasing the ball all the way to City keeper Ederson. Failed to track Grealish for the fourth. Another tough afternoon.

4 . Ibrahima Konate - 4 Probably the best defender of the back four but still part of a shoddy performance.