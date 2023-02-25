Liverpool player ratings from the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool’s stuttering season continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Reds failed to move closer to the Premier League top four with a lustless display in the capital.

Palace went close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute when Jean-Philippe Mateta profited from a poor Trent Alexander-Arnold backpass but goalkeeper Alisson Becker came to Liverpool’s rescue.

Mo Salah had a couple of efforts wasted while Diogo Jota headed against the post from a tight angle for the Reds before they were given a huge let-off. Alexander-Arnold made another error in possession but for a second time in the game, Mateta failed to take advantage and his effort struck the crossbar.

Klopp’s side had their best chance of the game in the 49th minute when Mo Salah’s curling effort crashed against the woodwork.

Then in the 81st minute, Cody Gakpo spurned a big one-vs-one opportunity when slipped in by Salah.

1 . Alisson Becker - 6 Made an important save from Mateta in the first half. Barely tested otherwise but was confident throughout. Photo Sales

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4 Had such a poor first half. So sloppy in possession and almost gifted Palace two goals. Free-kick that looked on target did hit Henderson, mind. Improved in the second half before being subbed in 70th minute. Photo Sales

3 . Virgil van Dijk - 6 Didn’t do too much front in the first half and bailed out Matip on one occasion. Sound again in the second period. Photo Sales

4 . Joel Matip - 5 Looked shaky on the ball at times in the first half although did pick out Jota at the back post for the Portuguese’s chance. Couldn’t get his head on a dangerous corner in the second half and was booked for a cynical foul. Photo Sales