Liverpool player ratings gallery: two stars score 8/10 but four get 6/10 in Leicester win
Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory against Leicester City at Anfield.
Liverpool moved with two points of the Premier League top four with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.
The Reds needed two Wout Faes own goals to come from behind - yet made it four straight Premier League victories as they put pressure on the teams above them.
Liverpool made a nightmare start and found themselves behind in just the fourth minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring.
But the Reds equalised - albeit fortuitously - when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was attempted to be cleared by Faes. However, his intervention flew over Leicester keeper Danny Ward and found the back of the net.
And when Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead on the stroke of half-time, they again had a stroke of good luck. Darwin Nunez was set free on goal and saw his effort hit the post. Again, Faes tried to clear - and again inadvertently steered into his own goal.
Liverpool spurned several chances in the second period, with Mo Salah and Nunez missing gilt-edged opportunities. But they claimed all three points to end 2022 with a victory.
Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.