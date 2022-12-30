Liverpool player ratings from the 2-1 victory against Leicester City at Anfield.

Liverpool moved with two points of the Premier League top four with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

The Reds needed two Wout Faes own goals to come from behind - yet made it four straight Premier League victories as they put pressure on the teams above them.

Liverpool made a nightmare start and found themselves behind in just the fourth minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring.

But the Reds equalised - albeit fortuitously - when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was attempted to be cleared by Faes. However, his intervention flew over Leicester keeper Danny Ward and found the back of the net.

And when Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead on the stroke of half-time, they again had a stroke of good luck. Darwin Nunez was set free on goal and saw his effort hit the post. Again, Faes tried to clear - and again inadvertently steered into his own goal.

Liverpool spurned several chances in the second period, with Mo Salah and Nunez missing gilt-edged opportunities. But they claimed all three points to end 2022 with a victory.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 7 Perhaps maybe a tad slow off his line for the opener but still had little chance. Barely tested otherwise in the first half. Called into action in the 54th minute when he made a big save from Barnes one-v-one. Also played some good balls out with his feet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8 Made an important clearance at the back post in the first half before his cross led to the equaliser. Also sent an effort over the bar when pinning Leicester back. Incisive with his passing in the second period and stopped Barnes in his tracks several times. Subbed in the 86th minute.

Joel Matip - 6 Played on the front foot through and his aggressive header got the swift move started for Liverpool's second goal. However, he did get caught out a couple of times positionally and got completely done by Barnes on one occasion in the second period.

Virgil van Dijk - 7 Easily shrugged Ayoze Perez off the ball in the first half and seemed to win all his headers. Much the same in the second period.