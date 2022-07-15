Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace with Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah scoring.

Liverpool got their first pre-season victory under their belt with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in Singapore.

It was the perfect way for the Reds to bring the curtain down on their tour of the Far East, with Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah on target either side of half-time.

Jurgen Klopp used 32 players in another important work-out for his troops.

Liverpool took the lead in the 12th minute through Henderson. He was picked out by Harvey Elliott and steered a composed finish into the far corner.

Jurgen Klopp unsurprisingly made 11 changes at half-time, with the likes of Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez entering the fray.

And it took Salah less than a minute to double the Reds’ lead when his effort found the back of the net via a deflection.

Liverpool could not add to their total but Klopp will be pleased with what he watched.

Here’s how we rated the Reds players (not including the youngsters who came on for the final 10 minutes).

1. Adrian - 7 Made one decent stop to his left, as well as coming out to claim a few crosses. Solid. Subbed at half-time. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. James Milner - 8 Relentless as a makeshift right-back. So much energy and quality to boot. Subbed at half-time. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. Joel Matip - 7 Played his part in the opening goal. Barely tested defensively. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4. Ibou Konate - 7 Made one fine tackle to repel a Mateta run. Subbed at half-time. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images