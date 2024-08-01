Liverpool stepped up their preparations for the 2024-25 season with a 2-1 victory over Arsenal during their tour of the USA.

Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho were on target for the Reds against their Premier League rivals in Philadelphia. There were bright signs that head coach Arne Slot’s methods are starting to bear fruit, with his side’s first-half performance particularly eye-catching.

Arsenal were almost gifted an opener inside three minutes when Gabriel Jesus charged down Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher’s clearance - but luckily the ball rolled wide.

The Gunners started brightly but the Reds looked dangerous on the break - and opened the scoring that way in the 13 minute. Harvey Elliott played a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Salah, who burst towards goal before calmly finishing into the bottom corner.

Arsenal tried to muster a response, although Liverpool remained resolute. They then started to threaten with the lively Diogo Jota finding acres of space inside the Gunners’ box but crashed against the post. Yet the lead was doubled in the 34th minute when Elliott’s wonderful lofted pass picked out the run of Carvalho and he crashed home a volley.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men reduced the deficit five minutes before half-time when Martin Odegaard’s cross was guided into the far corner by Kai Havertz.

After an entertaining opening 45 minutes, the second period proved much more like an exhibition contest. In the 68th minute, Kelleher was called into action when he made a decent stop from Fabio Viera’s shot.

In truth, the game fizzled out as both outfits made a swathe of substitutes. In stoppage-time, Liverpool mustered an effort on goal when Trey Nyoni’s 25-yard drive was well saved.

The Reds have now won both of their games in America, having beaten Real Betis last weekend. Now Slot’s troops prepare for a clash against fierce rivals Manchester United before they return to Merseyside. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Caoimhin Kelleher - 6 Took a couple of risks in the first half and got away with one when Jesus' block went wide. Little chance with Havertz's goal but made a good stop in the second period. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

2 . Conor Bradley - 6 Didn't contribute as much as he'd have liked going forward in the first half as he was busy marking the dangerous Martinelli. That will bode well going forward. Subbed at half-time. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Jarell Quansah - 7 Made a sublime sliding clearance to deny Jesus a tap-in before half-time. Dominant throughout before being subbed in the 71st minute. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images