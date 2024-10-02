Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool player ratings, scores and match report from the 2-0 win against Bologna in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool continued their perfect start to their Champions League campaign as they battled to a 2-0 victory over Bologna at Anfield.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah either side of half-time ensured Arne Slot’s side have taken maximum points from their opening two games and are on track to automatically qualify for the knockout stage. Although the Reds were put under pressure at times and were not entirely comfortable, they found a way to edge beyond the Italian visitors.

Liverpool had a golden chance to break the deadlock inside two minutes when Ryan Gravenberch burst to the byline and pulled back a ball but three red shirts could not meet it.

Bologna had the ball in the back of the net on nine minutes but Thijs Dallinga had clearly strayed offside. And in the 11th minute, the Reds opened the scoring when Mo Salah picked out the run of Mac Allister, who deftly finished from close range.

Five minutes later, Darwin Nunez thought he’d increased the advantage but the offside flag curtailed Liverpool’s celebrations.

And after soaking up pressure, Bologna put the home side under sustained pressure. The Serie A club hit the crossbar in the 28th minute when Dan Ndoye’s shot was blocked by Ibrahima Konate. Then that man Ndoye found the woodwork yet again when his effort struck the post on 32 minutes.

Liverpool had goalkeeper Alison Becker to thank just a minute later when he made a fine save from Kacper Urbanski. Slot’s men soaked up that pressure, though, and got back on top before the interval without creating a real chance on goal.

Yet Alisson was called into action 11 minutes into the second period when Riccardo Orsolini was left unmarked at the back post but the Reds No.1 got down to his right and made a good stop.

Liverpool did threaten to give themselves daylight on 63 minutes when Gravenberch teed-up Salah but his effort curled the wrong side of the far post. But the Reds’ talisman made no mistake when presented with a similar opportunity.

The home side comfortably saw out the game after that as Slot’s troops registered a fifth successive triumph in all competitions. But Liverpool’s head coach will undoubtedly want improvements when his outfit head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson Becker - 7

Made a good save from Urbanski to keep Liverpool ahead in the first half. Then made another important save in the second period. Forced to go long a lot with his kicking because of Bologna’s man-for-man tactics.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Played a couple of his trademark raking passes in the first half and went on one dangerous foray but was outmuscled off the ball for Urbanski’s chance. Not as involved after the break although his overlapping run acted as a decoy for Salah to double the lead. Subbed in the 86th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Threw his way into Ndoye’s effort that hit the bar and was solid in the first half, although booked for jostling during a corner. Threw himself at an Ndoye shot in the second half. Dominant.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Picked up a booking but otherwise was faultless in the first period. Similar after the break.

Andy Robertson - 6

Made an important back-post header in the first period and tried to get forward when he could. Booked in the second half and subbed in the 72nd minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Displayed all of his athletic ability when marauding to the byline and putting a cross into the box that should have been buried inside two minutes. Continued to break forward for the remainder of the first half. Continued to torment the visitors after the break with his pace, creating a big chance Salah just couldn’t take.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Started the move and got his reward for the opening goal. Kept things ticking throughout in the middle of the park and put himself about.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Should have hit the target with his chance in the first period. However, did pose a threat and linked play well before getting the assist for Salah’s goal. Pace caused problems before he was subbed in the 86th minute.

Mo Salah - 8

Put in a fine cross for the opening goal and had some other threatening moments in the first half without punishing Bologna. Looked the most likely to score in the second period and after just missing the target, he found the top corner with aplomb to settle any nerves.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Played his part in the breakthrough goal but strayed offside when he thought he’d doubled Liverpool’s lead. Then blazed a decent chance well off target before the break. Couldn’t provide a focal point as Alisson often went long with Bologna deploying man-for-man tactics and subbed in the 61st minute.

Luis Diaz - 6

Put Bologna on the back foot at times in the first period but not as threatening as he has been. Had a chance to get a shot off when he skipped past several defenders in the second period but was hesitant. That was his last involvement as he was withdrawn in the 72nd minute.

Sub 1 - Diogo Jota - 7

Gave Liverpool more nous leading the line. Had a chance saved but the offside flag was up anyway.

Sub 2 - Kostas Tsmikas - 6

Harshly booked for what appeared to be a fine tackle on the edge of his own box.

Sub 3 - Cody Gakpo - 7

Gave thrust down the flank.

Sub 4 - Conor Bradley - N/A

Helped see out the game.

Sub - Curtis Jones - N/A

Ditto.