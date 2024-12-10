Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at Montilivi Stadium on December 10, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League.

Liverpool secured qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Girona.

Mo Salah’s second-half penalty at the Estadi Montilivi was enough to continue the Reds’ perfect record in this season’s competition - and they move into the knockout stage and avoid a play-off fixture. Arne Slot’s visitors were frustrated at times and rode the luck but they did enough to return to Merseyside with all three points and stay top of the European standings.

The first half was a highly-open contest with both sides having chances. In the fourth minute, Joe Gomez went close to his first Liverpool goal but saw his header saved from Andy Robertson’s corner. Three minutes later, Darwin Nunez beat the offside trap and latched on to Ryan Gravenberch’s through ball but was thwarted by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

It was then the hosts to have a good spell and Alisson Becker - back between the posts for Liverpool after a two-month injury absence - made stops from Bryan Gil and Miguel Gutierrez.

The game continued to ebb and flow and with 10 minutes before half-time, Nunez spurned two huge chances for the visitors. Firstly, he couldn’t make proper contact with Dominik Szoboszlai’s deflected cross before being slipped in by Mo Salah just seconds later only he was this time spurned by Gazzaniga. Alisson was called into action in the 37th minute when he made a fine save from Yaser Aprilla’s long-range shot.

Then less than a minute into the second period, Alisson again had to make a save from former Everton loanee Arnaut Danjuma.

Liverpool managed to start getting on top, but were struggling to create clear-cut chances. However, they were gifted a golden opportunity when Luis Diaz was felled by clumsy challenge from Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek and a penalty was awarded following a VAR review. Salah stepped up and slotted home in the 63rd minute.

There were not too many opportunities for either side after that, with the game fizzling out. Trent Alexander-Arnold had a free-kick saved, while Salah had a late effort deflected. It was not a vintage display but Liverpool got the job done - and have moved into the last 16 of the Champions League with two matches to spare. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 8

Came to Liverpool’s rescue three times in the first half and then just seconds into the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Whipped in some good set-pieces and had to do his share of defending. Had a free-kick well saved in the second period.

Joe Gomez - 6

Went so close to netting his maiden Liverpool goal but looked a little unconvincing at times defensively in the first half. Skinned by Danjuma early in the second half and then booked for a late foul. Made a decent block in the closing stages.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Won everything that came his way.

Andy Robertson - 7

Got up the left flank whenever he could in the first half but should have done better when he got to the byline before overhitting his cross just before the break. Provided an outlet after the break and was defensively sound.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Dictated plenty of Liverpool’s play in the first half and made a couple of important blocks. Continued to be the conductor in the second period.

Curtis Jones - 6

Not as involved as he’d have liked in the first half and made a hash of a really threatening counter-attack. Better in the second period before being subbed in the 76th minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Didn’t do enough in the first half and was bullied off the ball by Oriol Romeu at one point. Improved somewhat after the break but couldn’t really get going.

Mo Salah - 7

Far too isolated for much of the first half and couldn’t make his mind up with a half-time but did slip in the pass for Nunez’s big chance. Proved to be Liverpool’s man for the big moment again when he finally had a chance to net and calmly slotted home the penalty.

Darwin Nunez - 4

So wasteful in front of goal in the first half. Looked short of confidence in the second half before being subbed in the 71st minute.

Luis Diaz - 7

Showed endeavour at times in the first half but couldn’t really hurt the Girona defence. Harshly booked in the second half after a slip but kept up his tigerish performance and won the penalty for the opener. Subbed in the closing stages.

Sub 1 - Cody Gakpo (replaced Nunez) - 6

Put Girona on the back foot on a couple of occasions.

Sub 2 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Jones) - N/A

Won one dangerous free-kick.

Sub 3 - Wataru Endo (replaced Diaz - N/A