Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-0 win against Man City in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool moved 11 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race as they delivered a stunning 2-0 win at Anfield.

Goals either side of half-time from Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah put more daylight between the Reds and current champions City - with Arne Slot’s side the firm favourites to win the title after just 13 fixtures this season. It was a triumph that the hosts thoroughly deserved as they were dominant throughout, with Pep Guardiola’s troops’ woeful run continuing.

Liverpool were out of the traps swiftly and thought they’d broken the deadlock in the 12th minute but Virgil van Dijk’s bullet header struck the post. But less than a minute later, the Reds indeed had the opening goal. Trent Alexander-Arnold spread a wonderful pass out to Mo Salah, whose ball into the box was equally as good and Gakpo finished at the back post.

Then on 19 minutes, Van Dijk had another free header from a corner but this time steered his header narrowly wide. It was all the home side, with Gakpo blazing over and Alexander-Arnold flashing just off target before City had their first chance in the 39th minute but Rico Lewis prodded wide.

It was unsurprising that City started to come into the game after the break yet they scarcely threatened Liverpool. Salah had thought he’d put the Reds two ahead when he had a one-on-one chance and beat visiting goalkeeper Stefan Ortega but he couldn’t keep his effort down.

However, Salah had a huge chance to atone for his miss with 12 minutes remaining when Liverpool were awarded a penalty. The Reds caused panic in City’s defence and Luis Diaz was tripped by Ortega, with a spot-kick immediately given. Salah stepped up and slotted home into the bottom right-hand corner.

There was one nervous moment for Liverpool when Virgin van Dijk’s sloppy pass was cut out by City’s Kevin De Bruyne but home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, facing his first shot on target of the encounter, saved with his legs.

This was an evening to savour at Anfield and Kopites leaving the stadium would have scarcely believed they’d be 11 points above their modern-day rivals at this stage of the season - and nine above second-placed Arsenal.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caomhin Kelleher - 7

Barley had anything to do in the first half but distribution was fine. Finally called into action when sparing Van Dijk’s blushes to deny Kevin De Bruyne.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Got the move going for Liverpool’s opener with a breathtaking pass and caused City problems aplenty. Defending was sound in the first half but started to struggle when Jeremy Doku came on for City. Not a big surprise he was subbed in the 73rd minute.

Joe Gomez - 8

Immaculate throughout the first half. The same after the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Will be disappointed not to have netted with two headers but was excellent otherwise in the first half and dominated Erling Haaland. Made one massive interception to stop Haaland from getting in on goal but almost allowed City back into it when his pass was read by De Bruyne but Kelleher came to his captain’s rescue.

Andy Robertson - 7

Forayed out of the back whenever he could in the first half. Defensively excellent in the second period.

Ryan Gravenberch - 8

Dominated the engine room in the first half and took one for the team when booked for stopping a City breakaway.

Alexis Mac Allister - 9

Quietly went about his business with confidence in the first half. The same in the second half, showing his nous in tight spaces. Performance should not go under-rated. So, so good.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 8

Displayed so much energy from the outset. Whipped in the cross for Van Dijk’s header that crashed against the post and had an effort of his own thwarted. Continued to press City relentlessly after the break.

Mo Salah - 8

City simply couldn’t shackle Liverpool’s talisman in the first half and his assist for the opener was exquisite. Will be disappointed not to have taken a one-vs-one chance when he looked destined to score but displayed nerves of steel to tuck home his penalty. Subbed in the closing stages.

Luis Diaz - 7

Took up some really threatening positions as a makeshift centre-forward in the first half. Started to struggle a bit when he had to play with his back to go but was then switched to the flank and from there won the penalty to double the lead.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Timed his run to perfection to break the deadlock and gave Kyle Walker issues throughout the opening period. Positionally was very good in the second period before being subbed in the 73rd minute.

Sub 1 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Gakpo ) - 7

Helped cause havoc which led to Liverpool’s penalty.

Sub 2 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 7

Shored up the right-hand side.

Sub 3 - Curtis Jones (replaced Salah ) - N/A

Helped see the game out.

Sub 4 - Harvey Elliott (replaced Diaz - N/A

A first appearance in more than three months after injury.