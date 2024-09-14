Andy Robertson of Liverpool looks dejected after Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest (not pictured) scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield on September 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Anfield.

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as head coach as Liverpool’s perfect start to the 2024-25 Premier League season came to an end against Nottingham Forest.

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at Anfield, with the hosts lacking spark and guile for much of the encounter. While they dominated possession, decision-making was well off the mark and Callum Hudson Odoi’s second-half strike duly punished them.

Liverpool had to be patient in the early stages before engineering their first chance on goal in the 17th minute. Luis Diaz displayed superb tenacity to win the ball on the Forest byline and cut inside and fired a shot that beat visiting goalkeeper Matz Sels - but the ball cannoned off the post.

Six minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister played a wonderful cross with the outside of his boot for Diogo Jota but he prodded into the arms of Sels. It was Virgil van Dijk who had the next opportunity on 29 minutes when he met Andy Robertson’s corner but headed wide. Then with eight minutes before half-time, Mac Allister’s powerful header was well saved by Sels.

Shortly after the second half, Mo Salah finally had a sight on goal but his effort at the near post was thwarted by Sels. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made a big stop from Chris Wood on 56 minutes, although the offside flagged had already been raised. In truth, Slot’s men were running out of ideas and Forest fully capitalised when they broke the deadlock on 72 minutes.

The visitors mustered a counter-attack and Callum Hudson-Odoi skipped beyond Conor Bradley before firing into the far corner via the post.

And after that, Liverpool struggled further to break down Forest. The closest they went was when Dominik Szoboszlai’s powerful effort was deflected wide. It was perhaps a reality check for the Reds, with Slot now forced back to the drawing board as defeat was inflicted on him for the first time after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 6

Didn’t have to make a save in the first half. Made a fine stop from Wood even though the offside flag meant it wouldn’t have counted and little chance with Hudson-Odoi’s strike. Made a decent stop late on.

Whipped in a fine cross for Mac Allister’s chance in the first half and made a robust tackle, but perhaps didn’t influence things as he’d have liked. Moved into midfield midway through the second half and tried to make things happen to his credit.

Ibrahima Konate - 6

Did everything required of him in the first half. Similar in the second half before subbed in the 75th minute when Liverpool went to a back three.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Won everything in the air in the first half and went close to breaking the deadlock. Did what was required of him in the second half and headed just over the bar as he almost equalised. Solid.

Andy Robertson - 5

Had some bright moments going forward in the first half. But booked in the second half and couldn’t really contribute anything substantial before being subbed in the 75th minute.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Couldn’t control the game as he has done in earlier games during the first half but did make an important interception at the back post. Got a little better in the second half but one tame shot couldn’t test Sels and was booked.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Put a cross on a plate for Jota in the first half before going close himself with a header, while he kept the ball ticking. Subbed on the hour mark seemingly to manage his minutes and Liverpool missed him.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 4

Header a chance wide but was good out of possession in the first half. Laclustre in the second period and booked for a cynical foul. Did go the closest to an equaliser when his shot was deflected wide.

Mo Salah - 4

Didn’t have any sights on goal in the first half and couldn’t create any chances. Had one chance after the break but decision-making and passing was really poor on several occasions.

Diogo Jota - 5

Should have netted with his chance in the opening 45 minutes and didn’t do too much else. Didn’t improve after the interval and wasteful on the ball. No surprise he was subbed on the hour mark.

Luis Diaz - 6

Showed excellent tenacity and skill before being denied by the post in the first half and put a shift in defensively. Didn’t have a real run at things after the break, though, and subbed in the 60th minute.

Sub 1 - Conor Bradley - 5

Skipped past too easily by Hudson-Odoi for the winner, having been caught out defensively earlier in the game. Did give some added energy down the flank.

Sub 2 Cody Gakpo - 5

Didn’t do much at all after coming on.

Sub 3 - Darwin Nunez - 4

Outbattled and it subsequently led to Forest’s match-winner and couldn’t make an impact.

Sub 4 - Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Did what was needed in a back three.

Sub - Curtis Jones - 6

Used the ball well after coming on.