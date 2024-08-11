Luis Diaz of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings from the 4-1 pre-season victory over Sevilla at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s first game as head coach at Anfield was a successful one as Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 pre-season victory over Sevilla.

Luis Diaz fired a double while there were goals for Diogo Jota and youngster Trey Nyoni in what proved a good workout against the La Liga outfit. Slot’s men, boosted by the return of Diaz, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker from the outset, were largely comfortable throughout.

Liverpool made a bright start although they were almost architects of their own downfall when gifting Sevilla a gilt-edged chance in the 14th minute. Jarell Quansah lost possession to visiting striker Stanis Idumbo but he failed to remain composed and scooped his shot over the crossbar.

On 27 minutes, Mo Salah jinked his way into the area before bending an effort just wide of the far post. But the opener arrived three minutes later through an outstanding Jota finish. Alexander-Arnold looped a cross into the area and Jota - on the stretch - fired a first-time volley into the top corner.

Liverpool had their tails up and doubled their lead in the 39th minute. This time Jota was the provider as he picked out Diaz, who cut inside before lashing home a fierce effort.

And the Reds had their third in stoppage time through a fine team goal. Jota slipped in Dominik Szoboszlai before squaring for Diaz to roll into an empty net.

Chances became more difficult for Liverpool in the second period, with Ryan Gravenverch crowded out when getting a shot off before a van Dijk header from a corner was straight at Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

The Spanish side started to have more joy and reduced the deficit on 65 minutes when Peque Fernandez found space inside the box and curled an effort into the far corner. But just a minute later, Slot’s side restored a three-goal advantage through a fine strike from 17-year-old substitute Trey Nyoni.

In truth, the game started to peter after that but there was one final chance in the 89th minute but Salah’s shot was well kept out by the outstretched Nyland.

It was the perfect run-out for Liverpool ahead of their 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town next weekend. Now another Reds side prepare to face Las Palmas in a behind-closed-doors game at Anfield. Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Alisson Becker - 7

Alert off his line to clear early in the first half and his long ball helped yield the third goal. Made a save from a ricocheted clearance in the second half before being subbed in the 62nd minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Whipped in a fine cross for the opening goal and operated more like a conventional full-back in the first half rather than in a hybrid midfield role. But he did foray into the engine more frequently in the second period, with his passing impressive. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Jarell Quansah - 6

Got away with a mistake when overstretching to gift Sevilla a big chance but otherwise solid in the first half. Perhaps could have got a bit closer to Fernandez for Sevilla’s goal.

Virgin van Dijk - 7

Went about his business with his usual composure throughout. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Joined in with plenty of attacks throughout and did what was required defensively.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7

Plenty of Liverpool’s play came through the Dutchman in the No.6 position. Couldn’t quite get a shot away early in the second period and maybe should have done better with a challenge on Chidera Ejuke before Sevilla’s goal. Subbed in the 82nd minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7

Displayed plenty of energy throughout the first half and was unselfish to assist Diaz’s goal. Took up some important positions in the second half, finding himself in attacking pockets that Sevilla struggled with.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Kept the ball ticking and won a couple of important challenges either side of half-time. Subbed in the 74th minute.

Mo Salah - 7

Constantly put Sevilla on the back foot in the first half and unlucky not to have scored. Similar in the second period and was not quite able to get around the keeper when set free on goal. Then went agonisingly close when his effort was well saved in the dying embers.

Diogo Jota - 8

Ran amok in the first half. Displayed why he’s Liverpool’s deadliest finisher with a clinical volley. Displayed fine strength to shrug off a tackle and assist Diaz’s goal while he played a key role in the third. Not as involved in the second period but battled away.

Luis Diaz - 8

Took a little while to find rhythm, which was understandable given it was his first game back. But then exploded into life with an unstoppable finish before tapping home his second. Subbed off in the 62nd minute to a standing ovation. Electric.

Sub 1 - Vitezlav Jaros - 6

Unlucky to have conceded just after coming on.

Sub 2 - Trey Nyoni - 7

Couldn’t have taken his maiden first-team goal any better. A bright future ahead.

Sub 3 - Luca Stephenson - N/A

Almost picked out Jota inside the box in the closing stages.

Sub 4 - Joe Gomez - N/A

First minutes of pre-season after his belated break.

Sub 5 - Stefan Bajcetic - N/A

More minutes for the youngster.