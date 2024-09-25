Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on September 25, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool player ratings and match report from the 5-1 victory against West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield.

Liverpool’s defence of the Carabao Cup started in fine fashion as they earned a 5-1 win over West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds had to battle from behind in the third-round tie after Jarell Quansah’s unlucky own goal but doubles from Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo as well as a strike from Mo Salah ensured Arne Slot’s side’s comfortable passage into the next stage.

It was the visitors who mustered the first couple of chances on goal, with Jean-Clair Todibo heading wide on 14 minutes and Jarrod Bowen having a shot well held by Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

In the 18th minute, West Ham had the ball in the back of the net when former Reds striker Danny Ings finished, although he was ruled offside. Yet the opener did arrive for the Hammers three minutes later and it was fairly fortuitous. A corner create some danger in the Liverpool penalty box and Wataru Endo’s clearance ricocheted off Quansah and into the back of the net.

But Liverpool responded excellently and were level on 25 minutes. Cody Gakpo’s cross picked out Federico Chiesa, who was making his full debut, and his speculative acrobatic shot was dug into the ground. Jota was the first to react to the loose ball and he nodded into the back of the net.

There was little more action for the remainder of the opening period. But just four minutes into the second half, the Reds went in front. Curtis Jones drove from his own half and played a one-two with Gakpo before sliding in Jota, who clinically finished.

Jones then had a decent opportunity to augment the lead but his one-on-one effort was well saved by visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. West Ham did fire a couple of warning shots, with Kelleher making one fine stop from Michail Antonio.

But Liverpool sealed the triumph in the 74th minute after Salah had come off the bench. Fellow substitute Alexis Mac Allister’s shot was repelled by the loose ball fell only as far as Salah, who found the back of the net. And West Ham’s chances of a comeback were all but ended when Edson Alvarez was given a red card for a second bookable offence.

And in the dying embers, it was Gakpo’s turn to join in on the action. He found the bottom corner with a clean strike from the edge of the box to put the gloss on the win and then doubled his tally in stoppage time via a deflected effort.

Liverpool, who have won the competition a record 10 times, firmly booked their spot in the fourth round - and supporters will already be coveting a return to Wembley later this season as Slot earned a sixth win in seven games as head coach,.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

Caomhin Kelleher - 7

Little chance with the opening goal but did make a decent save to hold a Jarrod Bowen shot. Made one excellent save from Michail Antonio after the break and then another to thwart an Aaron Cresswell cross-cum-shot.

Conor Bradley - 7

Made one important tackle on Crysencio Summerville in his first half and was an outlet down the flank. Had a good battle with Summerville and burst into the area to play a part in Liverpool’s third goal.

Jarell Quansah - 7

Couldn’t do a thing about his own goal and reacted well in the first half, making an important clearance at the death. Sound after the break.

Joe Gomez - 8

Was dominant throughout the opening period. Equally as good in the second half.

Kostas Tsimikas - 6

Swung in a couple of decent corners and got forward when he could in the first half. Had one shaky moment in the second half that gave West Ham a chance but did OK otherwise. Subbed in the 82nd minute.

Wataru Endo - 6

Made one important header in the first half. Unlucky his clearance ricocheted off Quansah to give West Ham the lead. Didn’t always look comfortable on the ball but rarely have possession away. Stepped up the intensity after half-time, though, and bizarrely was penalised for one perfectly-timed tackle deep in enemy territory. Subbed in the 82nd minute.

Curtis Jones - 7

Got on the ball plenty in the first half without really penetrating West Ham. Improved drastically after the break, though, displaying thrust to drive at West Ham and create Jota’s goal before having his own one-on-one effort well saved.

Federico Chiesa - 6

May have been going for goal with his mishit acrobatic effort but he wouldn't have minded the ball finding Jota to equalise. Showed one clever piece of skill shortly before the break and was unsurprisingly subbed in the 59th minute given his lack of action of late.

Diogo Jota - 8

Displayed all of his goalscoring instincts to react first to Chiesa’s shot and head home. Was the conduit in the attacking third through the first half and caused problems. Then took his second goal nonchalantly with everyone inside of Anfield sure he’d fine the target. Subbed to a standing ovation in the 59th minute.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Caused West Ham issues in the first half cutting inside and had one effort deflected narrowly wide. Not as involved in the second half but still carried a threat and had a powerful late effort saved. Then burst into life as he picked out the bottom corner in the 90th minute before showing great strength to shrug off a defender and bag his second, albeit with the help of a deflection.

Darwin Nunez - 5

Largely anonymous in the first half as he was starved of service. Similar in the second period as he didn’t have a shot on goal throughout, although did get an assist.

Sub 1 - Mo Salah - 7

Took his goal superbly and drew the foul for Alvarez’s second yellow card.

Sub 2 - Alexis Mac Allister - 7

Spread the play in typical fashion. Will be disappointed he didn’t find the back of the net as he was twice kept out by Lukasz Fabianski.

Sub 3 - Tyler Morton - N/A

A first appearance of the season.

Sub 4 - Andy Robertson - N/A

Did what was required and had a late shot saved.