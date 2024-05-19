Jurgen Klopp signed off his final game as Liverpool manager in the perfect manner with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

First-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah ensured an emotional day at Anfield brought the curtain down on Klopp’s era with aplomb. The Reds were helped by Wolves being reduced to 10 men when the game was goalless and their triumph should have been more emphatic but for several missed chances.

Liverpool were firmly on the front foot from the outset but struggled to break down a stubborn and well-organised Wolves defence. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah both had efforts blocked while Luis Diaz’s shot from the edge of the box was comfortably gathered by visiting goalkeeper Jose Sa.

But in the 28th minute, the Reds were given a major advantage when Nelson Semedo was sent-off for Wolves. The right-back’s challenge on Mac Allister initially earned him a yellow card but after a review on the pitchside monitor, referee Chris Kavanagh overturned his decision to a red.

And Klopp’s side fully exploited their numerical advantage as they took the lead on 34 minutes. Harvey Elliott whipped in a cross that found the head of Mac Allister to steer into the far corner.

Liverpool continued to press their foot on the gas and scored their second on 40 minutes. Mo Salah prodded an effort from a corner towards goal and Quansah reacting quickly to ensure the ball found the back of the net.

The Reds didn’t let their standards drop in the second period but rued several chances they couldn’t take. In the 50th minute, Cody Gakpo rounded Sa and crossed for Luis Diaz who had an empty net yet his shot hit the crossbar. Five minutes later, Gakpo was picked out by Alexander-Arnold but his shot was repelled by Sa.

Wolves did fire Liverpool a warning shot when they launched a counter-attack but Virgil van Dijk was alert to block Matheus Cunha’s shot. Then a minute later, Salah’s frustrations of not getting on the scoresheet continue when his effort was finely saved by Sa.

In truth, the encounter petered out - with the latter stages being all about Klopp’s farewell. His name was bellowed out from the four Anfield stands, with plenty of tears shed from supporters. But now Liverpool must prepare for their next chapter until incoming new boss Arne Slot.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players.

1 . Alisson Becker - 7 Made one routine save to thwart a Hwang shot in the first half. Had largely nothing to do until the 85th minute when he kept out Pedro Neto's free-kick that earned him a clean sheet.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7 Constantly strolled into the middle of the park in the first half as he joined in with attacks. Became more alive in the second period, with two exquisite crosses creating chances and a shot of his own was almost turned into the back of the net by Mac Allister. Subbed in the 70th minute.

3 . Jarell Quansah - 8 So calm defensively in the first half and was alert to net his maiden goal at Anfield. Dealt with everything in the second period.