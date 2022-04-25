Liverpool player ‘set to sign deal’ with European giants this week

Divock Origi looks set to leave Liverpool after eight years in England.

Divock Origi hit the headlines over the weekend as he doubled Liverpool’s lead against Everton - a goal that had been guaranteed following his previous five goals in the Merseyside derby.

The Belgian is well loved at Anfield after scoring a number of massive goals for Liverpool, however it looks like he is finally set to leave the club.

Only days after his goal against the Toffees, Origi is reportedly set to sign a deal with AC Milan.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Serie A club all season and it looks like he will finally sign on the dotted line, according to Calciomercato.

Origi was previously rumoured to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, but a move to Italy is almost guaranteed to prove successful.

The 27-year-old has been exceptional at times for Jurgen Klopp’s side and is undoubtedly a big game player - scoring in the Champions League against Barcelona and Tottenham, as well as winners against Wolves and AC Milan themselves.

However, with the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino both ahead of him in the pecking order, Origi has been limited to only six league appearances this season and is no looking for first team football elsewhere.