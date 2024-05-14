Liverpool striker Diogo Jota. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final game of the Premier League season.

Andy Robertson is expected to be back in Liverpool training today.

The left-back was absent for the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Aston Villa with a minor issue. Robertson had started the previous seven matches but was not included in the match-day squad for the entertaining Villa Park affair. Joe Gomez deputised in defence.

However, Jurgen Klopp revealed after the draw against Unai Emery’s side that Robertson on the morning of the game he was ready to return to training. “I saw him this morning and he told me he is ready to train from tomorrow on,” said the Liverpool manager. “That's the situation.”

That means that the Scotland captain is set to recommence training today. Robertson will be hoping he can be back for Klopp’s final game as Liverpool boss when Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Anfield. The defender has been at the nucleus of the seven major trophies won under the German. Robertson, who has scored in his past two appearances, will also want to take momentum into this summer’s European Championships for Scotland.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota will want to be involved in Klopp’s swansong. The forward has been prolific when available this campaign, scoring 15 goals in 32 appearances. Yet injuries have again been Jota’s downfall and he’s missed the past four games.

Jota made an appearance at the World Snooker Championship final at the Crucible last week. In a feature with 2005 champion Shaun Murphy for the World Snooker Tour, Jota said: “I had a knee injury at the beginning of the year and now I came back but got injured again.

