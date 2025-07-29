Liverpool are expected to sell a number of players this summer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League title in less than three weeks time and it's fair to say that the rumour mill at Anfield is currently in overdrive ahead of the new season.

One story that’s dominated the headlines all summer has been Liverpool’s pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Reds see the Swedish international as their dream No.9 target but are still yet to put forward a formal bid despite making both the player and Newcastle very aware of their interest.

Liverpool’s chances of bidding for Isak have increased after the decision to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich presented Arne Slot with even more funds towards incomings. However, Newcastle’s stance has always been that the striker is not for sale and it’s reported by The Athletic that it’d take an astronomical figure of around £150m to even get the Magpies to consider a sale.

Liverpool are thought to prefer an offer of around £120m plus add-ons to try and facilitate a transfer but could consider coming forward with an even higher opening bid if they can offload a few more players.

Liverpool could allow £85m striker to leave

The Athletic claims Liverpool could sell another six stars before the end of the summer transfer window to help facilitate Arne Slot’s rebuild.

One of those is likely to be Darwin Nunez despite his excellent pre-season form. The Uruguayan, who was signed three years ago for £85m, struggled for game time last season and is thought to be surplus to requirements next year. He’s attracted interest from Napoli and is thought to be valued around £60m, with the Reds turning down an offer of £47.5m from the Italian champions.

Who else could leave Anfield this summer?

Federico Chiesa, who was Slot’s only outfield signing last summer, is expected to depart after failing to get near the team in his first season at Anfield. The Italian international, who spearheaded his country's Euro 2020 triumph four summers ago, only appeared six times in the league, starting one of those games.

England Under-21 Player of the Tournament Harvey Elliott is also expected to depart after struggling for gametime last year with several top-flight clubs such as Brighton, Wolves and Crystal Palace all being linked with the youngster. Meanwhile, fellow youngsters Ben Doak, who played for Middlesbrough on loan last term, and Tyler Morton, who was loaned out to Hull City, are expected to secure permanent exits despite their promise.

Perhaps the biggest move that would divide opinion, however, comes in the form of experienced defender Andrew Robertson, with reports suggesting the 84-time international could be sold after Milos Kerkez’s arrival. Similarly, Greek international Konstantinos Tsimikas also finds himself in a similar predicament, with at least one of the left-backs likely to leave.