These final performances for Liverpool could be crucial for fringe players as we approach the summer transfer window.

Since being crowned Premier League champions, Liverpool have failed to pick up a win. Their winless run continued on Monday when they were denied a positive result against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite taking an early lead through Harvey Elliott, and Dominik Szoboszlai cancelling out Yasin Ayari’s equaliser, the Reds were sent home empty-handed. The Seagulls are now unbeaten in their last four, while Liverpool are still searching for their first win since clinching the title.

While the pressure is off the champions and winning is no longer a necessity, frustrations are still growing over their recent performances. Mohamed Salah, who continues to chase goalscoring milestones, has just one goal in his last eight Premier League appearances.

Jarell Quansah had an outing to forget against Chelsea after a Virgil van Dijk attempted clearance bounced off him and into his own net. The 22-year-old also gave away a penalty to secure Chelsea’s victory as they push for a third-place finish.

Others have also been the topic of conversation across the last three games while Arne Slot has played around with his starting line-ups. Ahead of what is shaping up to be a busy transfer window, these final fixtures matter for exit-linked fringe players. However, not all of them have been able to put their best foot forwards in these potential make-or-break games. We’ve taken a look at the Liverpool players who have struggled to impress since the Reds were crowned champions.

Federico Chiesa

Liverpool fans have wanted to see much more of the summer signing this season but Federico Chiesa has struggled to seize his opportunities. While his time on the pitch has been limited, the Italian’s impact has often been minimal.

Chiesa was handed his first Premier League start against Brighton and was deployed up front ahead of Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott and Salah. However, with no significant threat posed to the opposition goal, Chiesa was brought off in the second half. The winger has already been linked with a summer departure and his lack of action in front of goal risks his exit being confirmed after just one season.

Darwin Nunez

One the most heavily exit-linked Liverpool players right now is Darwin Nunez. The rise in departure rumours suggest the Uruguayan will not be at Anfield beyond this summer and his recent performances are only showing why the Reds are looking to cash in.

Nunez came off the bench against Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton but failed to have an impact on any of the games. The 25-year-old did not register a single shot on target against any of the three opponents and missed a chance to score against Chelsea. Nunez’s quiet outings and missed opportunities continue to contribute to his exit rumours.

Diogo Jota

Liverpool’s creativity has dipped since they became champions but some players have been out of sorts more than others for much longer. Diogo Jota has suffered with injury setbacks this season and his usual clinical performances have slipped.

The Portuguese international was the star of the show against Everton but he has struggled since then. Jota couldn’t make his start against Chelsea count, with no shots on target and no key passes made. The 28-year-old has also been rumoured to be on the outgoing list this summer.

Kostas Tsimikas

Liverpool are on the market for a new left-back to succeed Andy Robertson and have decided Kostas Tsimikas is not the long-term answer. Despite being a solid signing for the Reds, the Greek full-back could be sold this summer as Liverpool move closer to a deal for Milos Kerkez.

With Robertson’s form dipping this season, the left-back position has become a priority area to strengthen. Unfortunately for Tsimikas, his recent performances have done little to change the minds of the club that he is the solution moving beyond this season.

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has been playing like he has a point to prove lately, which isn’t strictly untrue. With Liverpool linked to Florian Wirtz and the Anfield ace already struggling for regular minutes, it’s an uncertain time for Elliott.

The versatile 22-year-old is a solid player for the Reds and has put in some great performances this season but hasn’t really looked like he has wowed Slot. While Elliott has stressed his commitment to the club, he could be moved on this summer to pursue a more regular role elsewhere. Despite being a workhorse of a player, his performances have received mixed reviews and his status at Anfield remains a grey area.