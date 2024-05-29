Arne Slot.

Latest transfer news and rumours relating to Liverpool as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool are gearing up for a new chapter under Arne Slot. They have picked the Dutchman as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Their new boss will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly-inherited squad over the next couple of months when the new transfer window opens for business. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours relating to the Merseyside outfit...

Bundesliga star eyed

The race is on to sign RB Leipzig ace Dani Olmo this summer with Liverpool mentioned as a club who are eyeing a potential ‘move’ for him, as detailed in a report by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo. Fellow English sides Manchester City and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest, along with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Olmo, who is a Spain international with 33 caps under his belt so far in his career, has been playing his football in Germany since 2020. He has made 148 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions to date and has scored 29 goals.

He started out on the books at Espanyol and Barcelona before moving over to Croatia as a youngster to spend five years at Dynamo Zagreb. Liverpool could see him as someone to inject more quality into their ranks ahead of the next campaign.

Winger latest

Leeds United are ‘braced’ for bids for winger Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with the Reds, with Chelsea keen, as per a report by The Telegraph. The Whites may well lose the Dutch attacker in the near future following their failure to gain promotion from the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s men were beaten 1-0 in the second tier play-off final last weekend by Southampton at Wembley. Striker Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game in the first-half and the Saints managed to hold on to book their place back in the top flight at the first time of asking. Summerville, who is 22-years-old, was Leeds’ main man last term and chipped in with 21 goals and 10 assists from the wing.

Former goalkeeper becomes available

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has been released by Newcastle United. The Toon Army have confirmed on their official club website that the stopper will be heading out of the exit door as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of next month along with the likes of Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Kelland Watts and Jeff Hendrick.

Their manager Eddie Howe has said: "I'd like to say a huge thank you to each of the players leaving the club this summer. They have all given so much to the cause in their own ways, and I know our supporters will join me in wishing them every success with the next step in their careers.