Liverpool are reportedly preparing a mega money bid for this highly sought-after star.

A number of exciting transfer rumours have been doing the rounds recently, as Liverpool look ahead to a summer that could see them browsing the market as the Premier League champions.

A star-studded list of high profile players have found themselves linked with the Reds. After a quiet January and a standard summer following Arne Slot’s arrival, the manager is now looking to put his stamp on this team with some marquee appointments.

One of the biggest names on the transfer rumour mill right now is Alexander Isak, and Liverpool are said to among those interested in signing him at the end of the season. Several clubs are looking to add the clinical striker to their roster this summer and the Reds are plotting a move that is set to ‘shake up the transfer market’.

Liverpool prepare ‘impossible to refuse’ offer for Isak

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are planning to table an historic deal in attempt to prise Isak away from Newcastle. A priority for Slot right now is reportedly a new top-class striker who can help the team ‘make a definitive leap forward’. The manager is looking to add world-class attacking power to his frontline, and Liverpool are working on a ‘record-breaking offer’ to beat everyone to Isak’s signature.

The reported fee in question is a hefty €130 million (£108m). Not only would this buy them one of the most sought-after strikers in the world, but the plan is send a strong message to their rivals at the same time.

Liverpool are ‘willing to get ahead of the competition’ and table an offer that Isak and Newcastle will find ‘impossible to refuse’. The 25-year-old has contributed 17 goals and five assists in 23 Premier League appearances so far this season.

Isak interested in Liverpool move

TEAMtalk also recently reported the link between Liverpool and Isak, and have claimed that the interest is mutual. The forward is reportedly ‘very interested’ in making the switch to Anfield, as he is looking to consistently challenge for silverware and Champions League football.

Newcastle are said to be aware of this and as a result, they are pushing hard to secure a top four finish this season. However, their most recent result was a hefty 4-0 defeat to Manchester City. The Magpies are also reportedly in talks over extending Isak’s contract and tying him down to St James’ Park. His current terms are due to expire in 2028.

Arsenal are said to be very keen on the striker, especially now amid their current injury crisis. However, they could be priced out of a move, as the recently reported asking price of more than £120 million could be too much for them.

As Liverpool push for trophies in Slot’s first season and beyond, the Premier League title challengers are ‘considering’ Isak as an option for their attack moving forward, especially with some players’ futures still up in the air as things stand.