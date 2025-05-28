Liverpool poach Tottenham Hotspur man to take up backroom role

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 28th May 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 13:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The 31-year-old has taken up a position with Liverpool’s backroom staff.

Liverpool have appointed a new member of staff to their backroom.

The Reds have added Tika Musonda to their scouting department. He has been handed the role of global talent scout. Musonda’s account on LinkedIn revealed that he started his remit at the Premier League champions this month. Musonda arrives from top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur where he was a first-team scout for the past three-and-a-half years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 31-year-old is the brother of former Chelsea and Celtic attacking midfielder, Charly.

During Musonda’s playing career, he also spent time at Stamford Bridge but did not make a first-team appearance. Having come through the ranks at Anderlecht, the former defensive midfielder represented Belgium at under-19 level and earned one cap for Zambia.

After bringing the curtain down on his playing career in 2019, he rejoined Chelsea as a video scout before moving into an international role. He made the switch to Spurs in January 2022 and now has moved to Liverpool.

Musonda will be part of recruiting talent from across the world as the Reds aim to defend their Premier League title in the 2025-26 campaign.

Related topics:Tottenham Hotspur

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice