Liverpool poach Tottenham Hotspur man to take up backroom role
Liverpool have appointed a new member of staff to their backroom.
The Reds have added Tika Musonda to their scouting department. He has been handed the role of global talent scout. Musonda’s account on LinkedIn revealed that he started his remit at the Premier League champions this month. Musonda arrives from top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur where he was a first-team scout for the past three-and-a-half years.
The 31-year-old is the brother of former Chelsea and Celtic attacking midfielder, Charly.
During Musonda’s playing career, he also spent time at Stamford Bridge but did not make a first-team appearance. Having come through the ranks at Anderlecht, the former defensive midfielder represented Belgium at under-19 level and earned one cap for Zambia.
After bringing the curtain down on his playing career in 2019, he rejoined Chelsea as a video scout before moving into an international role. He made the switch to Spurs in January 2022 and now has moved to Liverpool.
Musonda will be part of recruiting talent from across the world as the Reds aim to defend their Premier League title in the 2025-26 campaign.
