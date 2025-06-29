Liverpool are out to retain their Premier League title after a memorable first season under Arne Slot

Liverpool will be aiming to do something next season they have not achieved since the 1980s - winning back-to-back league titles.

A run of three-straight domestic crowns between 1981 and 1984 was the last time the Reds successfully defended the title. They have now won two Premier Leagues in five years and will be eager to add to that tally.

Their summer transfer business so far signals a club not willing to sit on their laurels, with a club record deal done for Florian Wirtz along with the additions of Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. They may have lost a key player from last term in Trent Alexander-Arnold but Frimpong will help fill the void alongside Conor Bradley.

Liverpool get their 2025-26 Premier League season underway at home to Bournemouth on Friday, August 15. The last time they started a new campaign on a Friday, they went on to win the title in dominant fashion.

While it has already been a busy summer, the Reds could yet add more players to their squad - and here’s the final two additions we believe will see Liverpool win back-to-back titles.

Goalkeeper and defence

Alisson Becker remains the undisputed number one despite the pending arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili and the signings of Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have already arrived to bolster the defensive options while Virgil van Dijk’s new contract towards the end of the most recent campaign was widely welcomed.

Van Dijk’s partner in defence remains unclear with Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future in doubt after he rejected a new contract while Jarell Quansah is on his way to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds are reported to be moving forward with a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi who could help future-proof Arne Slot’s options in the the heart of the Liverpool defence. Like Konate, he has just one year left on his contract. He has no plans to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, signalling his intent to leave with Liverpool lurking alongside other Premier League clubs.

Midfield and attack

Florian Wirtz has joined Liverpool to provide a new dimension to their midfield. A new striker is expected to join Liverpool this summer with Darwin Nunez expected to had for the exit door after an inconsistent three years at Anfield.

While a number of centre-forwards have been linked - there is one man who could make the Reds almost unbeatable next season if he was to move to Anfield and that is Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have no intention, and are currently under no pressure, to sell the Sweden international. However, recent reports have claimed Liverpool are ready to break the bank for him despite already securing Wirtz on a club record deal.

Isak is one of the most clinical strikers in world football and he would be a massive upgrade on Nunez, who scored just seven goals in all competitions last season. It would take monumental offer to lure him away from St James’ Park - but with player sales expected at Anfield, they could raise the funds to make Newcastle consider an exit.

Liverpool possible starting XI next season: Alisson; Frimpong, Guehi, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Salah, Isak, Diaz.