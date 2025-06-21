Alexander Isak of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer window as the clock ticks towards the start of the Premier League season

Liverpool will begin the defence of their Premier League title with a home game against Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday, August 15 as they mark the first game of the 2025-26 season under the lights on Merseyside.

The Reds last kicked their campaign off on a Friday night back in the 2019-20 season as they beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield. They went on to win another 27 of their next 28 games to wrap the title up within 31 games as they ended a 30-year to become champions of England again.

Fans will hope another Friday night kick off to mark the new season will be a good omen. Liverpool are looking to seriously strengthen their ranks to defend their crown. We run through how they could line-up against the Cherries if they can get deals over the line for their desired transfer targets.

Goalkeeper and defence

Alisson Becker remains Arne Slot’s number one despite a number of shifts in the goalkeeping department. Vitezslav Jaros has signed a new deal and headed to Ajax on loan while Caoimhin Kelleher has left for Premier League rivals Brentford. Ármin Pécsi has signed for the Reds while Giorgi Mamardashvili will finally make his move to Anfield.

In defence, Jeremie Frimpong has signed from Bayer Leverkusen but questions remain over Ibrahima Konaté’s future. If the Frenchman cannot agree a new contract, the Reds must sell him with Real Madrid lurking for a free transfer next summer. They have been linked with Netherlands international Jorrel Hato, along with Arsenal, and could look to make a move while Milos Kerkez is expected to complete a deal and become the club’s new left-back.

Andy Robertson could leave the club altogether as he has just one year left on his deal and is being pursued by La Liga side Atletico Madrid, the Scotsman is said to be open to a move.

Midfield and attack

The headline arrival at Anfield this summer is set to be Florian Wirtz, who is close to completing his move from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £116m. Ryan Gravenberch is set to retain his place at the base of midfield while Alexis Mac Allister could complete the midfield trio.

While the Reds have spent big, they might not yet be finished with their business. Darwin Nunez is expected to leave the club as Napoli continue talks with the player. If he does depart, the club need a new striker and recent reports indicate they are ready to smash their transfer record again to complete a deal for Alexander Isak of Newcastle United.

Mohammed Salah is set to remain as the first choice on the left-wing while Luis Diaz looks highly likely to remain with the club. He had been linked with Barcelona but they are reportedly closing in on a move for Nico Williams of Athletic Club - meaning a move by Barca for another left winger is incredibly unlikely to happen.

Liverpool possible line-up v Bournemouth: Alisson; Frimpong, Hato, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Salah, Isak, Diaz.