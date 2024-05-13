Jurgen Klopp prepares for his final Liverpool away game when his side travel to Aston Villa (20.00 BST).
The Reds have nothing on the line at Villa Park. They have already secured third place in the Premier League, with their title charge coming to a close weeks ago after a marked dip in form.
But Klopp still wants to ensure Liverpool end the season with momentum which they can take into next term under his successor Arne Slot. The German will also be determined to go out on a high, while he’s aware that Villa are pushing to secure Champions League qualification next season.
The Reds make the trip to Villa Park against the backdrop of a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Liverpool were excellent for the majority of the game but displayed their defensive frailties again in the closing stages and that is a habit they need to break.
Klopp has the majority of his squad available, although Andy Robertson was seemingly absent from training last Friday along with Diogo Jota, who has missed the past three games.
Ahead of the Villa clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.