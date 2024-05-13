Jurgen Klopp prepares for his final Liverpool away game when his side travel to Aston Villa (20.00 BST).

The Reds have nothing on the line at Villa Park. They have already secured third place in the Premier League, with their title charge coming to a close weeks ago after a marked dip in form.

But Klopp still wants to ensure Liverpool end the season with momentum which they can take into next term under his successor Arne Slot. The German will also be determined to go out on a high, while he’s aware that Villa are pushing to secure Champions League qualification next season.

The Reds make the trip to Villa Park against the backdrop of a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Liverpool were excellent for the majority of the game but displayed their defensive frailties again in the closing stages and that is a habit they need to break.

Klopp has the majority of his squad available, although Andy Robertson was seemingly absent from training last Friday along with Diogo Jota, who has missed the past three games.

Ahead of the Villa clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian was not happy he did not record a clean sheet against Spurs - and hasn't had a shutout in the Premier League since coming back from injury.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain played in wider against Spurs rather than operating in a hybrid role and it'll be intriguing where he operates.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah The England under-21 international has started the past two games and Klopp revealed Quansah has been training 'really well'. That could be a key hint he starts ahead of Ibrahima Konate.