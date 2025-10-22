Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, applauds the fans following defeat in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Liverpool aim to turn around their fortunes when they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League tonight.

The Reds head to Germany against the backdrop of four successive defeats in all competitions - most recently a 2-1 loss to Manchester United. However, Arne Slot is not overly concerned by recent results, insisting that Liverpool have created enough chances to win games.

But the Reds head coach will know that improvements are needed at both ends of the pitch. The Premier League champions have been poor defensively, keeping just two cleans sheets this term, and lacked composure in the final third.

To make Liverpool’s life more difficult, they were delayed travelling to Frankfurt, although Slot says it will not be an excuse. The Reds head coach will be pondering changes amid a busy fixture schedule, while key midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is not part of the squad because of an ankle issue.

Ahead of the game, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

Did not cover himself in glory for United’s opening goal as some feel he could have done better to save Bryan Mbeumo’s effort. Still, hasn’t done much else wrong while Alisson Becker is injured.

RB - Dominik Szoboszlai

Arguably been Liverpool’s best player so far this season. Szoboszlai is very much at his best in midfield but has shown he can operate to a high level as a full-back. Conor Bradley may be saved for the weekend’s clash with Brentford.

CB - Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s longest-serving player has had to be patient for chances this season. Ibrahima Konate has had a couple of minor injury issues so far this season so he could be rested and Gomez will want to impress.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Reds captain copped flak for not sprinting back for Mbeumo’s goal against United. He needs to respond.

LB - Andy Robertson

Appointed vice-captain in the summer, Robertson has been confined to a bit-part role since the £40m arrival of Milos Kerkez. However, Kerkez has had a tough start and there are plenty of calls for Robertson’s experience to return.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The Argentina international is bang out of form and struggling. But with Gravenberch absent, Slot does not have a like-for-like replacement and Mac Allister is probably the player who can next operate in the No.6 role.

CM - Curtis Jones

The academy product has impressed every time he has come off the bench this season. He deserves a chance from the outset and perhaps a run in the XI.

RW - Jeremie Frimpong

Made an impact when coming off the bench against United and should have had an assist. Plenty of fans agree that the out-of-sorts Mo Salah needs to be taken out of the team. Frimpong offers different qualities.

AM - Florian Wirtz

The £100m arrival has faced plenty of scrutiny since signing. But Wirtz has caught the eye as a substitute in the past two games, creating four chances against United. He will be aided by playing a German side.

LW - Hugo Ekitike

Also a contender as Liverpool’s best player so far, having fired five goals since signing. Ekitike will be desperate to face his former club and could operate in a new position rather than centrally.

ST - Alexander Isak

The £125m British record signing has had his struggles so far and was guilty of missing two chances against United. But Isak could well get more service from playing with Frimpong and Wirtz and he has a chance to light the touchpaper to his Liverpool career.