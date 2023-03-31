Register
BREAKING
Liverpool predicted line-up gallery vs Man City - as Jurgen Klopp unleashes teenage gem

Liverpool predicted line-up against Man City in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:03 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:19 BST

The international break has now come to a close - meaning that all eyes now turn back to the Premier League season.

The Liverpool squad have reassembled back at the AXA Training Centre after the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson represented their respective nations.

The Reds have 12 games remaining to secure a top-four spot - and Jurgen Klopp knows it’s going to be tall order. Liverpool currently sit seven points outside of the Champions League places but do have two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool start with a trip to Manchester City on Saturday (12.30 BST) before facing Chelsea and Arsenal next week. It’s certainly a tough run of games.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium will be the Reds’ first fixture in two-and-a-half weeks after they crashed out of the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, revealed that Liverpool need to get into a chasing mindset if they are to again qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

Liverpool will be without three midfielders in Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita, who suffered a muscle issue on duty for Guinea.

Luis Diaz is back in training after almost a six-month absence because of a knee injury but is unlikely to be involved.

Klopp still has decisions to make and here’s the team we predict to face City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool talking with his players during a training session at AXA Training Centre on March 30, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The No.1 strangely wasn’t called into the Brazil squad but that could prove Liverpool’s advantage.

GK - Alisson Becker

The No.1 strangely wasn’t called into the Brazil squad but that could prove Liverpool’s advantage. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Another who did not go away on international duty with England. A rest may see Alexander-Arnold bounce back to form.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another who did not go away on international duty with England. A rest may see Alexander-Arnold bounce back to form. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Helped France earn two wins without conceding a goal.

CB - Ibou Konate

Helped France earn two wins without conceding a goal. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

