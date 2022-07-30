Liverpool meet Manchester City at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium for the Community Shield.

Liverpool bid to claim the Community Shield for the first time in 16 years when they face Manchester City at the King Power Stadium today (17.00).

The Reds, who are the FA Cup holders, face the Premier League champions in the traditional curtain-raiser of the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side renew their rivalry with City after missing out on the title last campaign by a single point.

Now they meet again for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this term.

Not since 2006 have Liverpool got their hands on the Community Shield. In both 2019 and 2020, they were beaten on penalties by City and Arsenal respectively.

It will be intriguing to see what sort of team Klopp names - especially with the Reds’ Premier League opener against Fulham only a week away.

He will be without several key players for the clash, having ruled out goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.

Here’s how we think Liverpool will start against City.

1. GK - Adrian Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher have both been ruled out - so the No.3 will remain between the posts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Impressed during his cameo against Salzburg earlier this week. Now will be looking to step up yet again. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip The fact that Matip finished the 1-0 loss to Salzburg hinted he will start. He’s perhaps fresher that Ibou Konate, who went on international duty in June. Photo: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk This could be the first of a mouthwatering battle with Erling Haaland. It could be intriguing if both start. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images