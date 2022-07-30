Liverpool bid to claim the Community Shield for the first time in 16 years when they face Manchester City at the King Power Stadium today (17.00).
The Reds, who are the FA Cup holders, face the Premier League champions in the traditional curtain-raiser of the 2022-23 season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side renew their rivalry with City after missing out on the title last campaign by a single point.
Now they meet again for the first piece of silverware up for grabs this term.
Not since 2006 have Liverpool got their hands on the Community Shield. In both 2019 and 2020, they were beaten on penalties by City and Arsenal respectively.
It will be intriguing to see what sort of team Klopp names - especially with the Reds’ Premier League opener against Fulham only a week away.
He will be without several key players for the clash, having ruled out goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.
Here’s how we think Liverpool will start against City.