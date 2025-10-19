Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool return to action after the international break as they prepare for one of their biggest games of the season against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds will be hoping to claim the bragging rights against their fierce foes, although it will not be Arne Slot’s priority. The Liverpool boss will want to see a run of three successive defeats arrested and improvements in terms of performance.

Last time out, the Reds suffered a 2-1 loss at Chelsea as they conceded a stoppage-time goal at Stamford Bridge. That has left the Premier League champions one point behind leaders Arsenal in the table and the Reds will be hoping for a response.

Still, Slot will have to make several decisions from the Chelsea loss in terms of his starting line-up. Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are set to be fit to feature, although Alisson Becker remains unavailable. Ahead of the United clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

Liverpool starting line-up predicted vs Man Utd

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

Alisson Becker remains unavailable for the next three games so Mamardashvili will continue. The Georgia international has done little wrong so far.

RB - Conor Bradley

The position has proved somewhat problematic for Liverpool so far this season. A reason was the early injury to Bradley but he has been getting up to speed and excelled for Northern Ireland in a 2-0 win over Slovakia. He missed his country’s defeat by Germany because of suspension so will be fresh.

CB - Joe Gomez

Konate may well be fit to feature but may not be risked given the hectic run of games Liverpool have. As a result, Gomez could be handed his first Premier League start in 294 days.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain is the first name on the team sheet and will be looking to set the standards required.

LB - Andy Robertson

Milos Kerkez has been favoured so far since his £40 million move from Bournemouth. However, Slot may just want to lean on some added experience in what could be a heated fixture so Robertson may be handed his first league start of the season.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Has overcome a minor issue sustained on Netherlands duty. So important to the team in the No.6 role and may look to keep his position in frotn of the back four more rather giving freedom like in some games.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Arguably been Liverpool’s best player this season and become Mr Reliable.

RW - Mo Salah

Has started this season subdued and missed several chances at Chelsea, as well as his defensive positioning sparking debate. He has scored 16 goals against United, though, more than any other club and loves the fixture.

AM - Florian Wirtz

The £100 million signing has had plenty of scrutiny placed on him having yet to score and recorded a solitary assist. However, plenty are confident that Wirtz will deliver - including Jurgen Klopp.

LW - Cody Gakpo

The winger’s form has also come into question this term despite scoring at Chelsea. But Gakpo remains first choice and potentially having the experience of Robertson supporting behind could see him improve.

ST - Hugo Ekitike

Slot has a pleasant decision to make when it comes to who leads the line. The Liverpool boss believes that Alexander Isak can now be judged fairly after building up his fitness but Ekitike has been superb since his arrival and could just get the nod.

Subs

Woodman, Frimpong, Konate, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Jones, Chiesa, Isak, Ngumoha.