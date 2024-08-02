Liverpool play their final game of their pre-season tour of the USA when they take on Manchester United on Sunday (00.30 BST).

The Reds have had a fruitful trip so far and Arne Slot will be satisfied with the progress made since taking over the Anfield hot seat from Jurgen Klopp. The head coach has been short of senior players during his first summer as head coach because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Captain and vice-captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t rejoin the squad until they return to Merseyside along with Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Still, Slot’s managed to make his mark so far having overseen a 1-0 victory over Real Betis before a 2-1 triumph against Premier League rivals Arsenal earlier this week.

Now Liverpool have travelled to Columbia, South Carolina and they face their fierce foes in United. There’s no doubt fans will want to win the game for some bragging rights, but ultimately it’s about making improvements on the pitch and getting minutes under players’ legs.

The Reds are still without Andy Robertson, who is nursing an injury, but Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are now in contention after joining their team-mates earlier this week. Ahead of the game, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Took a couple of risks with the ball at his feet at Arsenal but that may be Slot's instructions. Kelleher will be hoping for a big performance before Alisson Becker returns to duty next week. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Conor Bradley Couldn't get forward as much as he'd have liked against Arsenal but that will have been a good learning curve for him. Bradley will be hoping he can hurt United on the attack. | John Powell

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Did not feature against Arsenal having only just returned to duty. Given he barely featured for France at the Euros, the defender should be fresh. Set to play only 45 minutes. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Jarell Quansah Enjoyed an impressive season so far and is currently the front-runner to partner Virgin van Dijk on the opening day of the Premier League season. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images