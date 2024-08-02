Liverpool play their final game of their pre-season tour of the USA when they take on Manchester United on Sunday (00.30 BST).
The Reds have had a fruitful trip so far and Arne Slot will be satisfied with the progress made since taking over the Anfield hot seat from Jurgen Klopp. The head coach has been short of senior players during his first summer as head coach because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Captain and vice-captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t rejoin the squad until they return to Merseyside along with Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.
Still, Slot’s managed to make his mark so far having overseen a 1-0 victory over Real Betis before a 2-1 triumph against Premier League rivals Arsenal earlier this week.
Now Liverpool have travelled to Columbia, South Carolina and they face their fierce foes in United. There’s no doubt fans will want to win the game for some bragging rights, but ultimately it’s about making improvements on the pitch and getting minutes under players’ legs.
The Reds are still without Andy Robertson, who is nursing an injury, but Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are now in contention after joining their team-mates earlier this week. Ahead of the game, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.