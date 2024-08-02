Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the pre season friendly match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Lincoln Financial Field on July 31, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Man Utd in Columbia, South Carolina.

Liverpool play their final game of their pre-season tour of the USA when they take on Manchester United on Sunday (00.30 BST).

The Reds have had a fruitful trip so far and Arne Slot will be satisfied with the progress made since taking over the Anfield hot seat from Jurgen Klopp. The head coach has been short of senior players during his first summer as head coach because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America. Captain and vice-captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t rejoin the squad until they return to Merseyside along with Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Still, Slot’s managed to make his mark so far having overseen a 1-0 victory over Real Betis before a 2-1 triumph against Premier League rivals Arsenal earlier this week.

Now Liverpool have travelled to Columbia, South Carolina and they face their fierce foes in United. There’s no doubt fans will want to win the game for some bragging rights, but ultimately it’s about making improvements on the pitch and getting minutes under players’ legs.

The Reds are still without Andy Robertson, who is nursing an injury, but Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are now in contention after joining their team-mates earlier this week. Ahead of the game, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Took a couple of risks with the ball at his feet at Arsenal but that may be Slot's instructions. Kelleher will be hoping for a big performance before Alisson Becker returns to duty next week.

RB - Conor Bradley

Couldn't get forward as much as he'd have liked against Arsenal but that will have been a good learning curve for him. Bradley will be hoping he can hurt United on the attack.

CB - Ibou Konate

Did not feature against Arsenal having only just returned to duty. Given he barely featured for France at the Euros, the defender should be fresh. Set to play only 45 minutes.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Enjoyed an impressive season so far and is currently the front-runner to partner Virgin van Dijk on the opening day of the Premier League season.

LB - Luke Chambers

Andy Robertson is still injured and Arne Slot may want to take a look a different option over Kostas Tsimikas. Chambers is set to join Wigan on loan when Liverpool return but Slot could look to run the rule over the 20-year-old with an eye for the future.

DM - Wataru Endo

Came off the bench at half-time against Arsenal but Slot may want more of a natural No.6 in his engine room.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Back to duty having not played a single minute at the Euros for the Netherlands. He'll play 45 minutes and it could be from the outset.

CM - Harvey Elliott

Was a box of tricks against Arsenal and Elliott will be hoping to continue his barnstorming form to ensure he's in Slot's side for the opening day of the season.

RW - Mo Salah

Took his goal superbly against Arsenal and Liverpool's talisman will want to continue his excellent record against United even if it's just a friendly.

ST - Diogo Jota

Displayed all of his quality against Arsenal and showed how important it is having a natural striker. He only featured for 45 minutes and is now likely to step things up.

Took his goal superbly against Arsenal and Carvalho has a real opportunity to play his way into Slot's plans for the season after spending last term out on loan.