Liverpool team predicted to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

Liverpool look to retain their nine-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table when they make the trip to Newcastle United tonight (7.30 GMT).

The Reds head into the clash after two dream results. After putting Real Madrid to the sword in the Champions League, they followed that up with a stunning 2-0 win over Manchester City. Arne Slot’s side dominated the Premier League champions and were fully deserving of a triumph to stretch further clear at the top.

But Slot will be warning his troops not to be complacent. He is well aware that there is still more than half the campaign to go and any slip-ups will be punished. While Newcastle may only sit 11th, they have plenty of threat that could hurt Liverpool.

In addition, the Reds are struggling with injuries as defensive trio Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas are ruled out along with goalkeeper Alisson Becker, while Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain doubtful.

With everything in mind, here is the Liverpool team predicted.

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Alisson Becker is not being rushed back from injury such is Kelleher’s form. The Republic of Ireland international has been excellent while deputising.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Showed all of his swashbuckling qualities against City in the first half. The Liverpool vice-captain will be carefully managed after recently recovering from a hamstring issue.

CB - Joe Gomez

Delivered a fine performance replacing Konate in the City win despite his lack of minutes this term. Gomez, who was linked with Newcastle in the summer, has a chance to nail down his place.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Heading into the game after completely dominating Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The Liverpool skipper was sent-off in this fixture last season, though, and must keep his discipline.

LB - Andy Robertson

Looked much more like his former self in recent games. Starting to find rhythm and it’s imperative he stays fit with Tsimikas absent.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

There may not be a midfielder in the Premier League who has been in better form this season.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Been excellent in Liverpool’s past two games and performances have perhaps gone a little under-rated. Is walking a suspension tightrope, though, having been booked four times.

CM - Curtis Jones

Dominik Szoboszlai ran himself into the ground against City and may need a breather. Jones has been in outstanding form in his own right and should slot in seamlessly.

RW - Mo Salah

Liverpool’s talisman has 13 goals and 11 assists in just 20 games this campaign. He is in unstoppable form.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Memorably came off the bench to fire a double to inspire the unlikely win in this game last season. Should be fresh after not starting against City.

LW - Luis Diaz

Some Liverpool fans wanted Anthony Gordon to join the club in the summer, with a criticism of Diaz being he didn’t score enough goals. But the Colombia international has been much more productive this term scoring nine times and very much answering those who doubted him - and trumping Gordon’s stats.

Subs

Jaros, Davies, Quansah, Nallo, Endo, Morton, Szoboszlai, Nyoni, Elliott, Gakpo.