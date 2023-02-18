Liverpool line-up expected to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United in the Premier League today (17.30 GMT).

The Reds finally picked up their first league win of 2023 in the Merseyside derby against Everton earlier this week. Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo were in on target in a 2-0 victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have underwhelmed so far this campaign and sit just ninth in the table. But with 17 games remaining, they still hold a chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League - but have to start by defeating Newcastle United, who occupy fourth.

Yet a triumph against the Magpies - whose only loss of the season in the top flight was at Anfield - will put the pressure on the teams above.

The injury situation is looking a lot healthier for Liverpool. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino both came off the bench against Everton, having not played since October and November respectively. Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk was among the substitutes and has had a further solid period of training.

Thiago Alcantara (hip), Ibrahima Konate (hamstring) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) also all sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Newcastle.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil No.1 was very quiet against Everton and will be expecting a busier evening. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Created Liverpool’s second goal in the derby and will be eyeing more assists. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB - Joe Gomez The England international has been in better form than Joel Matip of late so that may see him get the nod. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Made the bench against Everton and is now back in full training - so is likely to start. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales